Ja Rule Responds to Trolling by Putting 30-Year Title Curse on Timberwolves

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

If Ja Rule is as good at NBA predictions as he is at putting together music festivals in the Bahamas, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to be champions in the near future.

The rapper performed at halftime during the Milwaukee Bucks’ 140-128 victory over Minnesota on Saturday at Fiserv Forum, and the Timberwolves Twitter account was among those who mocked him with a reference to the Fyre Festival.

Ja Rule responded by cursing the franchise to another 30 years without a Larry O’Brien Trophy:

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) noted Ja Rule has been "taking heat on social media after problems" arose during the show. He tweeted (language NSFW) that he still "rocked" even though there were issues with his sound.

One of the videos circulating showed Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo taking warm-up shots during his performance:

As the AP noted, Ja Rule has been ridiculed of late for having a role in the failed Fyre Festival. The ordeal was described in documentaries by Netflix and Hulu.