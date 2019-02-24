Ja Rule Responds to Trolling by Putting 30-Year Title Curse on Timberwolves

Ja Rule Responds to Trolling by Putting 30-Year Title Curse on TimberwolvesFebruary 24, 2019
If Ja Rule is as good at NBA predictions as he is at putting together music festivals in the Bahamas, the Minnesota Timberwolves are going to be champions in the near future.
The rapper performed at halftime during the Milwaukee Bucks’ 140-128 victory over Minnesota on Saturday at Fiserv Forum, and the Timberwolves Twitter account was among those who mocked him with a reference to the Fyre Festival.
Ja Rule responded by cursing the franchise to another 30 years without a Larry O’Brien Trophy:
Ja Rule @Ruleyork
You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way... your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years... AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! 😘 kiss of death... https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y
The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) noted Ja Rule has been "taking heat on social media after problems" arose during the show. He tweeted (language NSFW) that he still "rocked" even though there were issues with his sound.
One of the videos circulating showed Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo taking warm-up shots during his performance:
Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA
Giannis came out early to get up shots during Ja Rule’s halftime show 😂 (via @julian_andrews) https://t.co/cL7zKKmWym
As the AP noted, Ja Rule has been ridiculed of late for having a role in the failed Fyre Festival. The ordeal was described in documentaries by Netflix and Hulu.
