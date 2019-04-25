Jaguars Draft Josh Allen No. 7 in 2019 NFL Draft: 'Too Much Value to Pass Up'

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Josh Allen was the backbone of reviving Kentucky football last season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will hope the All-American pass-rusher will have the same effect. The Jaguars selected Allen with the No. 7 pick Thursday, banking on his breakout senior season carrying over to the pro ranks.

Daniel Popper of The Athletic and others chimed in with their thoughts on the pick:

Considered a likely middle-round pick heading into the 2018 campaign, Allen transformed into the nation's most feared pass-rusher during his final season in Lexington. He recorded 88 tackles and 17 sacks on his way to winning the Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and SEC Defensive Player of the Year.



Pro Football Focus ranked Allen as the No. 1 pass-rusher in the country.

"I think I'm the best player in this draft," Allen told reporters at the combine. "I believe every guy here should believe that. But I believe that, and if a team doesn't believe that...then I'll see them during the season."

The Arizona Cardinals ultimately went with Kyler Murray, and Allen was on the board longer than anyone expected. The Oakland Raiders surprisingly selected

The Jaguars pounced on the chance to select Allen when he was available with the No. 7 pick, hoping he'll be the cornerstone to their pass rush. Calais Campbell led the team with 10.5 sacks in 2018 but is 32 years old. Allen, along with Yannick Ngakoue and Campbell, could give the Jaguars the best pass rush in football.

While he's not necessarily filling a need, Allen is a motivated pass-rushing star who accentuates Jacksonville's strengths.

"I'm going to be proving people wrong until the day I die," Allen told Sporting News' Bill Bender. "I believe it. This next step that's coming, I feel like a couple teams could pass on me not knowing what my abilities are. I feel like I'm going to be proving people wrong in the NFL again."

If there's one concern, it's that Allen did not have an elite production level until his senior year. He had just 14 sacks over his previous two years combined before his astronomical leap as a senior.