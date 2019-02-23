Giannis Antetokounmpo Takes Practice Shots During Ja Rule Halftime Show

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 24, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - FEBRUARY 23: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves on February 23, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).
Basketball players are used to playing while stadium PA systems blast random organ music and other assorted noises and chants during live game action, but Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and a few of his teammates took it to the next level by shooting some hoops while Ja Rule was literally performing on the same floor as them:

Writer Julian Andrews, who covers the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx for their respective websites, provided footage of the halftime performances.

Perhaps Antetokounmpo and the other Bucks simply weren't interested in Ja Rule's solo version of "I'm Real" sans Jennifer Lopez, although credit goes to the rapper for rocking a retro Ray Allen jersey.

The Bucks probably didn't need the practice shots, as they went 52.6 percent from the field en route to a 140-128 win over the Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting.

