B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie's Duke Exclusive, Westbrook in Rugrats Colorway

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 24, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 23: The sneakers of Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics are worn during a game against the Chicago Bulls on February 23, 2019 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Twenty-four of the league's 30 NBA teams tipped off on Saturday, and the league's stars didn't disappoint on a wild day that included big upsets and excellent individual performances.

The league's stars also impressed with their kicks yet again, and here's a collection of the best.

       

Kyrie Irving Supports the Blue Devils with a Special Kyrie 5

      

D'Angelo Russell Celebrates his Birthday with the PG 2.5

         

Flintstones Colorway for Chris Paul

      

Newly Signed Klutch Athlete Draymond Green with the Oregon 3s

      

Kevin Durant Goes with the Longhorns KD11 Colorway

    

Rugrats Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 with Amazing Details

      

LeBron James with the ISPA React in New Orleans

      

Ben Simmons Wearing the Hyperdunk X

      

Zach LaVine Wearing the Adidas Dame 5

      

Jayson Tatum with the Adapt BB PE

      

Kyle Kuzma with the Hornets-Inspired Kobe 4

      

Jordan Bell with a Custom Rugrats PG 2.5

      

Gerald Green with the Hardens Against Golden State

      

Stephen Curry with an Ode to Oakland's Car Culture

      

Six teams are in action Sunday, starting with the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Related

    James Harden (Neck) Out vs. Warriors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    James Harden (Neck) Out vs. Warriors

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Draymond Signs with Klutch Sports

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Draymond Signs with Klutch Sports

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Don't Follow Us on IG? Tap Here 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Don't Follow Us on IG? Tap Here 👉

    Instagram
    via Instagram

    Harden Fined $25K for Criticizing Refs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Fined $25K for Criticizing Refs

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report