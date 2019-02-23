B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie's Duke Exclusive, Westbrook in Rugrats Colorway

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Twenty-four of the league's 30 NBA teams tipped off on Saturday, and the league's stars didn't disappoint on a wild day that included big upsets and excellent individual performances.

The league's stars also impressed with their kicks yet again, and here's a collection of the best.

Kyrie Irving Supports the Blue Devils with a Special Kyrie 5

D'Angelo Russell Celebrates his Birthday with the PG 2.5

Flintstones Colorway for Chris Paul

Newly Signed Klutch Athlete Draymond Green with the Oregon 3s

Kevin Durant Goes with the Longhorns KD11 Colorway

Rugrats Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 with Amazing Details

LeBron James with the ISPA React in New Orleans

Ben Simmons Wearing the Hyperdunk X

Zach LaVine Wearing the Adidas Dame 5

Jayson Tatum with the Adapt BB PE

Kyle Kuzma with the Hornets-Inspired Kobe 4

Jordan Bell with a Custom Rugrats PG 2.5

Gerald Green with the Hardens Against Golden State

Stephen Curry with an Ode to Oakland's Car Culture

Six teams are in action Sunday, starting with the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET.