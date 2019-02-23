B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie's Duke Exclusive, Westbrook in Rugrats Colorway

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie's Duke Exclusive, Westbrook in Rugrats ColorwayFebruary 24, 2019
Twenty-four of the league's 30 NBA teams tipped off on Saturday, and the league's stars didn't disappoint on a wild day that included big upsets and excellent individual performances.
The league's stars also impressed with their kicks yet again, and here's a collection of the best.
Kyrie Irving Supports the Blue Devils with a Special Kyrie 5
.@KyrieIrving wearing the @DukeMBB Nike Kyrie 5 PE against Chicago. https://t.co/u0RPiU4bfy
D'Angelo Russell Celebrates his Birthday with the PG 2.5
Gamer. @Dloading went off in the @PlayStation x Nike PG 2.5 tonight. https://t.co/K34x9dwAKv
Flintstones Colorway for Chris Paul
Newly Signed Klutch Athlete Draymond Green with the Oregon 3s
.@Money23Green arrives in the "Oregon" Air Jordan 3 Tinker PE. https://t.co/zFEbNN14IQ
Kevin Durant Goes with the Longhorns KD11 Colorway
Rugrats Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 with Amazing Details
.@russwest44 with the “Rugrats” Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 tonight. 👀 https://t.co/EVjiuk4JnY
LeBron James with the ISPA React in New Orleans
.@KingJames in New Orleans wearing the Nike ISPA React WR. A dope colorway. 📸 @Lakers @Kith https://t.co/SaMpW6Ef8L
Ben Simmons Wearing the Hyperdunk X
Zach LaVine Wearing the Adidas Dame 5
🏀 @ZachLaVine puts up a career-high 42 in the adidas Dame 5! #NBAKicks https://t.co/mFz2bC31CQ
Jayson Tatum with the Adapt BB PE
Kyle Kuzma with the Hornets-Inspired Kobe 4
Jordan Bell with a Custom Rugrats PG 2.5
Gerald Green with the Hardens Against Golden State
Gerald Green supporting @JHarden13 with the Adidas Harden Vol. 3 tonight. https://t.co/if4kLO0LLE
Stephen Curry with an Ode to Oakland's Car Culture
.@StephenCurry30 with the Under Armour Curry 6 "Oakland Sideshow" against Houston. https://t.co/zRO87U42nK
Six teams are in action Sunday, starting with the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET.
James Harden (Neck) Out vs. Warriors