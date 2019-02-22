VT DB D.J. Crossen Charged with Making Illicit Video Without Consent

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Virginia Tech cornerback Dwayne "D.J." Crossen has been charged with a misdemeanor stemming from making an illicit video of another person.

The school said in a statement released on Feb. 12 that Crossen has been suspended from the football program for an unspecified violation of team rules since September 2018.

"He is subject to the policies set forth in the Virginia Tech Code of Student Conduct," Virginia Tech's statement said, via Joe Sirera of the News & Record.

Gangloff and Niziolek added Crossen was also suspended by the university at the start of the 2019 calendar year, preventing him from attending classes and participating in any school activities.

The report notes a woman accused Crossen of "making a video of her while she and Crossen engaged in consensual sex" last September, but she told investigators she said "no" when Crossen asked if he could record video. She also said she "received a message saying the video would be posted online."

Crossen committed to Virginia Tech in June 2017. He redshirted his first year with the team and appeared in two games last season against Florida State on Sept. 3 and William & Mary on Sept. 8 before being suspended.