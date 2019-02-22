Penn State, Athletic Director Sandy Barbour Agree to Contract Extension

John Minchillo/Associated Press

On Friday, Penn State reached an agreement on a contract extension with athletic director Sandy Barbour through the 2022-23 academic year.

Barbour issued a statement on her new deal, as 247Sports' Mark Brennan shared:



"I am very appreciative of President (Eric) Barron’s and the Board of Trustees' confidence in my leadership and their steadfast belief in intercollegiate athletics as a powerful and positive influence on our institution and community. It has been a privilege and an honor to lead this program the last four-plus years, and I look forward to the great work that lies ahead on behalf of student-athlete development and success. I am fortunate to get to work every day with the most talented coaches and staff in the country and the most passionate alumni, donors and fans ever known to mankind. Our future is limitless!"

Penn State president Eric Barron expressed his support for Barbour, per Brennan:

"Sandy has consistently promoted excellence in intercollegiate athletics—in academics and athletic competitions, and she is widely hailed among the best athletic directors in the nation. She is a powerful advocate for those who wear the blue and white, and her leadership has help advance our shared vision of what intercollegiate athletics can be. I'm proud of our student-athletics, the coaches and staff, and I'm very pleased that Sandy will be able to lead them to even greater success."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

An extension has been in the works for some time. In December, Barbour revealed that she was in the process of finalizing a multiyear deal to remain with the university.

"This is my last stop," Barbour told reporters in December. "Where would I want to go that's a better opportunity, a better fit for me than Penn State? And this next contract will certainly help me do that."

While a deal appeared to be imminent, it could not be completed until the Penn State board of trustees' compensation committee gave its approval. That happened this week.

Barbour became the first female athletic director in Penn State history when she was hired in July 2014. According to the Associated Press (via USA Today), she was given a five-year contract that featured a $700,000 base salary and included up to $200,000 in annual bonuses.

Prior to arriving in Happy Valley, she spent a decade as the athletic director for the California Golden Bears.