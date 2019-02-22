Manchester United-Liverpool, Warriors-Rockets and More to Watch This Weekend

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Must Watch: Soccer Showdowns

A pivotal matchup in the English Premier League and a cup final highlight this weekend’s soccer.



Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Sunday, Feb. 24 at 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN



There are major implications on the line for both clubs on Sunday. For Manchester United, a win would keep Arsenal and Chelsea at bay for the crucial fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot. United currently has a slight one-point lead on both clubs. They head into the match with a league record of 8-0-1 since December.



Meanwhile, Liverpool can return to the top of the table with a result. The Reds have a match in hand on league leaders Manchester City, who are tied on points but have the better goal differential. Liverpool hopes to actually score in this match, as they couldn’t find the back of the net in their 0-0 midweek UEFA Champions League draw against Bayern Munich. It certainly wasn’t due to a lack of good opportunities.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City - Carabao Cup Final

Sunday, Feb. 24 at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+



This won’t be the first time this season these two clubs face off for a trophy, as Manchester City managed to defeat Chelsea 2-0 last August for the Community Shield. Since then, the clubs have met twice with Chelsea beating City 2-0 in December before the Cityzens answered with a 6-0 thrashing of the Blues less than two weeks ago.



Here is how both clubs got to the final.



Chelsea:



Third Round: def. Liverpool 2-1

Round of 16: def. Derby County 3-2

Quarterfinals: def. Bournemouth 1-0

Semifinals: def. Tottenham on penalties



Manchester City:



Third Round: def. Oxford United 3-0

Round of 16: def. Fulham 2-0

Quarterfinals: def. Leicester City on penalties

Semifinals: def. Burton Albion 10-0 on aggregate

Three More Things to Watch

1. NBA



You like points? Saturday night is for you, as the Golden State Warriors’ league-leading 118 points per game faces off against James Harden’s league-leading 36 points per game and the rest of the Houston Rockets. With the All-Star break complete, every team now turns their full attention to making the playoffs or improving their current playoff standing. Harden spoke about his hopes for the Rockets the rest of the way, as well as what he’s doing to prepare himself. Watch Golden State vs. Houston this Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

You can also catch every NBA League Pass game right here on B/R Live, including the awkward encounter between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET. People could not help but speculate when LeBron James and Anthony Davis were seen together during All-Star Weekend looking a little too suspicious.

No. 1 Duke at Syracuse

The Carrier Dome will be packed Saturday night, as Duke looks to rebound from their midweek loss to rival North Carolina. The Blue Devils will likely be without star Zion Williamson, who suffered a knee injury in the opening seconds of their last game and has officially been listed as day-to-day.

Duke hopes to redeem their loss against Syracuse from earlier in the season, when the Orange hit an absurd full-court shot right before halftime. Watch on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN.

ESPN's College GameDay cancelled their plans to be on site for this one after Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim accidentally struck and killed a man on the highway following Wednesday's game.

3. Winnipeg Jets vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights



In a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals, the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The way the weather has been in Las Vegas, you would think they’re playing in Winnipeg. Watch on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

1. AAF: Arizona Hotshots at Salt Lake Stallions

Saturday at 3 p.m.



It’s been a tale of two different starts for these teams, as the 2-0 Arizona Hotshots take on the 0-2 Salt Lake Stallions. The sides played each other on opening day just two weeks ago, with the Hotshots winning 38-22 behind 275 passing yards and four touchdowns from quarterback John Wolford. Although they’re 0-2, the Stallions are still considered one of the better teams in the league according to these AAF power rankings.

2. ELEAGUE: FIFA Ultimate Team Champions Cup

Friday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

In the video game world, ELEAGUE and EA Sports partner to host a FIFA 19 Major Championship. It’s the first time a North American partner hosts a qualifying event on the Road to the 2019 FIFA eWorld Cup. The 64-player competition will be streamed on B/R Live from Feb. 22-24, with the winner of the tournament receiving a $100,000 purse. The B/R Football Matchday crew had some FIFA fun themselves earlier in the week.

3. NLL: Toronto Rock at New England Black Wolves

Sunday at 1 p.m.

Two of the four best teams in the NLL face off. A win for Toronto would keep the Buffalo Bandits at bay for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Rock fans hope to see more of this athleticism over the weekend.

Quick Catch-Up

1. Champions League Moment of the Week



Manchester City was facing defeat late in their match against Schalke last Wednesday. It appeared the English side would head back home for the second leg down one goal in the aggregate scoring. Then, Leroy Sane came up with a moment of brilliance for the Cityzens.

It wasn’t long before Raheem Sterling gave City the win in dramatic fashion. Catch up on all the UEFA Champions League action with replays, highlight shows and magazine shows on B/R Live.

2. Delivery Man of the Week



