Jim Boeheim Struck, Killed Man Walking Outside Vehicle on Interstate

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

Syracuse head men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim reportedly struck and killed a man with his vehicle on Interstate 690 in Syracuse, New York, late Wednesday night.

According to Douglas Dowty and Sarah Moses Buckshot of Syracuse.com, Boeheim's car struck the man after he exited his vehicle following an unrelated crash.

In a statement provided to Kennedy Rose of the Daily Orange, Syracuse police said 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez was killed:

Boeheim had no alcohol in his system and was released after being questioned by police. Police have also said Boeheim will not be charged at this time, per Kennedy Rose of the Daily Orange.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.