Mike D'Antoni Calls James Harden's Critics 'Absurd' amid Historic Scoring Streak

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Houston Rockets All-Star guard James Harden went into the All-Star break on fire with 31 consecutive 30-point games, yet some have continued to criticize him for his play.

Prior to the Rockets' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, Houston's head coach defended Harden in comments made to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. D'Antoni said, in part:

"First of all, I don't listen to it because it's absurd. He's doing what we need to do to try to get a good seeding. ... I mean, I could go on for days. It doesn't make any sense. We're the second-best offensive team in the league. His efficiency is off the charts. He's playing better this year than he did last year when he was the MVP."

D'Antoni also pointed out Harden was the sole reason the Rockets kept pace in December and January while injuries shuffled Chris Paul, Clint Capela and Eric Gordon in and out of the lineup.

The Rockets enter their Feb. 21 game at 33-24 and fifth place in the Western Conference.

