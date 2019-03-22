Pacers Clinch 2019 NBA Playoff Berth After Giannis, Bucks Beat Heat

R Brent Smith/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers will play in the NBA playoffs for the fourth season in a row and eighth time since 2010 thanks to the Miami Heat's 116-87 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Indiana becomes the fourth Eastern Conference team to book its place in the postseason, joining the Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

After star guard Victor Oladipo went down with a season-ending ruptured quad tendon in his right knee in January, fear struck that the Pacers' season would unravel. Any initial concerns seem to be unfounded—at least this far.

The postseason will be an entirely different story.

Last season, Indiana fell in the first round to the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the series went a full seven games in large part because of Oladipo's heroics.

In fact, the Pacers have been ousted in the first round each of the last three seasons. Without Oladipo, it will need a team effort to buck that trend this season.

As for whether anybody outside of Indiana believes in the team's chances, the Pacers are aware of their national naysayers and choose to ignore them.

"We feel that we can play any of those teams that's on the [leader]board. We have played with those teams and there's a reason why we're [the No. 3 seed in the East]," Indiana forward Thad Young told Akeem Glaspie of the Indianapolis Star in February.

Now is the time for them to prove it.