Pacers Clinch 2019 NBA Playoff Berth After Giannis, Bucks Beat Heat

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 23, 2019

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner reacts to a play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)
R Brent Smith/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers will play in the NBA playoffs for the fourth season in a row and eighth time since 2010 thanks to the Miami Heat's 116-87 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Indiana becomes the fourth Eastern Conference team to book its place in the postseason, joining the Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

After star guard Victor Oladipo went down with a season-ending ruptured quad tendon in his right knee in January, fear struck that the Pacers' season would unravel. Any initial concerns seem to be unfounded—at least this far.

The postseason will be an entirely different story. 

Last season, Indiana fell in the first round to the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the series went a full seven games in large part because of Oladipo's heroics

In fact, the Pacers have been ousted in the first round each of the last three seasons. Without Oladipo, it will need a team effort to buck that trend this season.

As for whether anybody outside of Indiana believes in the team's chances, the Pacers are aware of their national naysayers and choose to ignore them.

"We feel that we can play any of those teams that's on the [leader]board. We have played with those teams and there's a reason why we're [the No. 3 seed in the East]," Indiana forward Thad Young told Akeem Glaspie of the Indianapolis Star in February.

Now is the time for them to prove it.

Related

    PG13: FA Talk with Kawhi Is 'Between Us'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    PG13: FA Talk with Kawhi Is 'Between Us'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Harden Drops Career-High 61 🔥

    • Rockets beat Spurs 111-105 • The Beard: 61 pts | 9 threes • Only player this year with multiple 60+ pt games

    Video Play Button
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Drops Career-High 61 🔥

    • Rockets beat Spurs 111-105 • The Beard: 61 pts | 9 threes • Only player this year with multiple 60+ pt games

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Zo Severs Ties with BBB Co-Founder

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Zo Severs Ties with BBB Co-Founder

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Best March Madness Runs by NBA Stars

    Which NBA star was most dominant during March?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Best March Madness Runs by NBA Stars

    Which NBA star was most dominant during March?

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report