The Titan Games 2019 Results, Highlights from Week 8

The Titan Games 2019 Results, Highlights from Week 8February 22, 2019
The moment everyone has been waiting for finally arrived Thursday—the Battle of the Titans.
After making it through the preliminary competitions, a total of 16 competitors (eight men and eight women) took center stage Thursday night. Now, the previous winners would go head-to-head for a spot in the Titan championship next week.
Four men and four women would remain after this latest episode.
First up, Purple Heart recipient Christopher Watts faced off with truck driver James Jean-Louis in the Atlas Smash. The task? Chip away at a pair of 350-pound stones enough to be able to raise each one 25 feet in the air.
It was a test of both strength and endurance, a test that Jean-Louis conquered. Jean-Louis cruised through the first stone and was nearly finished with the second stone by the time Watts raised his first stone. While Jean-Louis slowed down a bit as the event went on, there was no denying him a spot in the finals:
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
WOW @James_Tank_, way to take that one all the way brother. You earned that win! First Titan battle down and now I’m hyped to see how our ladies are gonna bring it! #LetsRoll #GritItOut #TitanGames https://t.co/MGlBHaPS5Y
With one spot in the men's championship round clinched, mechanical engineer Nika Sedghi and horse-riding clinic assistant Christiana Rugloski were matched up against each other for Cyclone. As the competitors had to use a 60-pound wrecking ball to knock over five pillars, this battle went down to the wire:
The Titan Games @nbctitangames
The powers of @krisrugloski and @neeks_93 are a force to be reckoned with. 👊 https://t.co/G2JrK5vfGo
At 21 years old, Rugloski was the youngest competitor in Thursday's field.
Former Penn State football player Tyler Lucas defeated Brad Schaeffer in the men's Cyclone.
Martial artist Emily Andzulis and swim coach Jackie Wood then found themselves battling in Lunar Impact, an event that had the two Titans race up ladders and try to overpower the other one off the platform. It proved to be no competition as Wood dominated the obstacle:
The Titan Games @nbctitangames
What happens when two top Titans like @jackiejaxwood and @emily_andzulis face off? THIS! https://t.co/T4zHlaRFHz
CrossFit athlete Jess Griffith and police officer Ashley Hawkins also got a shot at Atlas Smash. While Jean-Louis ran away with his Atlas Smash heat earlier in the night, this was quite the grind. Both Griffith and Hawkins appeared to be exhausted before they even raised the first stone, but neither Titan gave up.
Host Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson eventually stepped in to try to provide a boost to help Griffith and Hawkins power through to the finish. Ultimately, Griffith had just enough left in the tank to advance:
The Titan Games @nbctitangames
No challenge is as grueling as Atlas Smash. @jessRaeGriffith and @HawkinsAE13 left it all in the arena. https://t.co/qoQQxV8DSv
The Herculean Pull saw a pair of football players in former Washington State linebacker Bridger Buckley and former NFL wide receiver DJ Townsel compete—and Buckley proved once again that defense wins championships:
The Titan Games @nbctitangames
It’s a battle of the muscles between @bridger_buckley and @Dade2Shelby. 💪 https://t.co/Na3HtlGYn3
Then it was time to fill out the women's field, as Charity Witt took on Kara Lazauskas in the Herculean Pull:
The Titan Games @nbctitangames
Nothing gets in the way of @witt_charity and @Kara_Kilian demolishing this challenge. 💥 https://t.co/Q3hiu5ElMj
Witt showed nothing but respect for her opponent after her victory:
With that, the women's bracket was completed, as Wood, Rugloski, Griffith and Witt all advanced to the championship round.
All of that set the stage for one final showdown, pitting attorney Cole Wadsworth and farmer Derik Scott got their shot at the Lunar Impact. It appeared as though Wadsworth was going to have himself a dominant win, but in an incredible turn of events, Scott—who was inches from defeat at one point—battled all the way back to pull out a stunning victory (Warning: Tweet contains profanity):
Dwayne Johnson @TheRock
Holy shit @derikaspenscott! Nothing like being pushed to the very edge of a three story platform to get your adrenaline pumping. INCREDIBLE come back and @Coleabiahiii is a real bad ass who gave it his all. #Respect #TitanGames https://t.co/Jgnp9C2Gor
Scott let it be known on social media that this was no easy victory:
Derik A. Scott @derikaspenscott
I told y’all it was going down!!! I literally couldn’t walk after this. Hardest physical, spritual, and mental thing I’ve ever done! Nothing but love for the #TitanFam #TitanGames #BattleOfTheTitans https://t.co/hkHCrfoC0E
The men's championship round will feature Jean-Louis, Lucas, Buckley and Scott.
The Titan Games @nbctitangames
We have our final 8 Titans! Join us next week for the Titan Championship during the #TitanGames finale. https://t.co/xOE6a8swJ0
The championship round is set for Thursday, Feb. 28.
Reigns to Address Recovery from Leukemia on Raw