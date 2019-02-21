Watch Allen Iverson Pay Tribute to Dwyane Wade During Heat vs. 76ers

Megan ArmstrongContributor IFebruary 22, 2019

Allen Iverson is the best player to ever wear No. 3 for the Philadelphia 76ers, and he paid homage to the best player to wear No. 3 for the Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade's "One Last Dance"—a nickname he has given his final NBA season—stopped in Philadelphia on Thursday night as the Heat were in town to play the Sixers. In correlation with the game, House of Highlights uploaded a YouTube video in which A.I. showers Wade with compliments:

The tribute comes just four days after Iverson sat courtside at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game and watched Wade turn back the clock with a lob to former Heat teammate LeBron James.

Wade made his NBA debut in Philly against Iverson and the 76ers on Oct. 28, 2003. Since then, the 37-year-old guard has become a three-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star.

