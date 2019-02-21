Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Buddy Hield believes the Sacramento Kings will reach the playoffs this season. So much so, in fact, that he'd even wager the roof over his head on it.

"Very confident. I'd bet my house on it," Hield told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN.com. "I make a lot of money to buy the next one."

Hield wouldn't bet everything, however.

"You can't bet your dogs," he said. "I'm just confident. If I don't say it, [reporters] will say, 'He's not confident enough.' That's how I was raised. I trust in God, and hopefully, he favors us."

The Kings are in the running. The team is currently 30-27 and a game behind the Los Angeles Clippers (32-27) for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers (28-29) and Minnesota Timberwolves (27-30) also remain in the running.

Hield will be a major reason the Kings reach the postseason if they do prevail. The 26-year-old wing is having a fantastic season, averaging 20.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from three.

He's paired with De'Aaron Fox to give Sacramento one of the best young backcourts in the NBA, and along with Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Harry Giles, has helped propel an up-and-coming roster into the playoff mix.

Another positive sign for the Kings? The core has solid chemistry.