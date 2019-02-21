"We're competing," head coach Dave Joerger said. "We like each other. They get along great."
But Hield knows the competition for a playoff berth will be intense.
"That's the fun thing about the NBA, man—no easy games," he said. "And everybody knows how dangerous we can be. I like our chances, man."
Indeed, Sacramento's first five games after the NBA All-Star break are no joke. They face the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks and a crucial matchup against the Clippers.
It's been awhile since the Kings were truly relevant after the All-Star break. For Hield and the Kings' young players, this year is the chance to prove the organization has taken the next step.
