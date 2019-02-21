Antonio Callaway's Drug Possession Charge from 2018 Arrest Dropped

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

A drug possession charge against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway stemming from his 2018 arrest was dropped in a Jan. 25 court appearance.

According to TMZ Sports, a small amount of marijuana, gun parts and bullets were found in Callaway's vehicle when he was pulled over in August. Callaway was charged with drug possession and driving with a suspended license.

While the possession charges were dropped, Callaway was sentenced to probation for driving with a suspended license after pleading guilty to the offense.

Callaway reportedly told police that the marijuana found in the car belonged to someone else. His lawyer, Kevin Spellacy, said that the amount of marijuana in the car was so "insignificant" that prosecutors "couldn't make a case on the drugs."

In addition to getting one year of probation for the suspended license charge, Callaway was ordered to pay a $400 fine. He also paid a fine in a separate case after pleading guilty to an October speeding charge.

The 22-year-old wideout was a key part of Cleveland's passing game as a rookie in 2018 and saw a notable uptick in usage following the trade of Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots.

Among wide receivers, Callaway was second on the team with 43 receptions for 586 yards, which trailed only Jarvis Landry. The fourth-round pick out of Florida also led the Browns with five touchdown catches.

Callaway is currently penciled in to be Cleveland's No. 2 receiver across from Landry in 2019, although that could change following free agency and the draft.