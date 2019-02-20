Cowherd: Russell Wilson Could Replace Eli Manning as Giants QB

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: (L--R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood on February 17, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Russell Wilson, starting quarterback for the...New York Giants

According to FS1's Colin Cowherd, that's a distinct possibility:

Cowherd noted the rumor was coming from the "entertainment/agent world" and that everybody would likely deny it, but suggested Wilson to the Giants would make sense:

"Wilson's wife is Ciara. She is a singer and an entertainer. She would prefer to live in New York. The Giants need a quarterback, and there's nobody in the draft they love. So, just remember this. A lot of things add up: Last year of Russell's contract. His wife would prefer New York. Seattle is not an entertainment mecca. ... The Giants need a star quarterback to replace Eli [Manning]."

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

