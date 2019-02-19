Daniel Bryan to Defend WWE Title vs. Kofi Kingston at 2019 WWE Fastlane

wwe.com

WWE minority owner Shane McMahon announced on SmackDown Live on Tuesday that Daniel Bryan will defend his WWE title against Kofi Kingston at Fastlane.

The pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 10, in Cleveland.

Bryan recently pinned Kingston to defend his title at the six-man Elimination Chamber match on Sunday at the Toyota Center in Houston. Their portion of the match received rave reviews, including via Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online/Wrestling Observer:

Kingston has also received much praise, to the point where it's clear that a sizable portion of the fanbase would like to see him become champion.

WWE wrestler Mike Kanellis discussed this in a recent tweet, also noting the fans Kingston has in the locker room:

Kingston has been on WWE's main roster since 2007. He is a four-time Intercontinental champion, three-time United States champion and eight-time tag-team champion (four Raw, three SmackDown, one World).

However, he has never held a world championship belt.

Kingston received a shot at the 2010 Elimination Chamber but was eliminated third. His battle with Bryan was the closest he's gotten to a world title.

At this point, the man deserves his shot at the belt. Not only has he put in his dues, but Kingston also put forth an amazing performance Sunday considering that he wasn't even scheduled to originally be in the match (he replaced rising star Mustafa Ali, who was not medically cleared to wrestle in time for Sunday).

Sean Ross Sapp of fightful.com supported another title chance for Kingston:

Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report made the ironic comparison of Kingston to his Fastlane opponent Bryan, who got a big push five years ago before winning the WWE title at WrestleMania:

"Bryan experienced something similar leading up to WrestleMania 30 and WWE capitalized on his momentum by having him defeat Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton on the same night to win the WWE title. This needs to happen again with Kingston. The company has a golden goose sitting right in front of it. All it needs to do now is realize what it has and give Kingston the push he has deserved for years."

The question now is how far Kingston's push goes. After Fastlane, WrestleMania 35 will take place on Sunday, April 7, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.