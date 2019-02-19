WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 19

3 of 6

After downing current Raw tag team champions The Revival on Monday, NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa and North American champion Johnny Gargano set their sights on former SmackDown tag champions Sheamus and Cesaro.

The Bar laughed off the idea of Ciampa and Gargano posing them a real threat.

After a spirited start by the NXT exports, Sheamus and Cesaro seized control, isolating Ciampa. They beat down the reigning NXT champion before a sunset flip powerbomb allowed The Blackheart to make the tag to Johnny Wrestling.

Gargano took the fight to both opponents as Ciampa appeared hobbled by a potential knee injury at ringside. His onslaught was halted on more than one occasion as Sheamus and Cesaro demonstrated the tag team chemistry that led them to numerous championship reigns in the past.

An alert Ciampa, though, broke up a close near-fall and tagged himself in. A slingshot schoolboy rollup earned him and Gargano the victory.

After the bell, Sheamus grimaced in pain, clutching his left knee. Considering that was not part of the story told throughout the match, it bears watching if that was a legitimate injury or if The Celtic Warrior was simply banged up.

Result

Ciampa and Gargano defeated The Bar

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was another really strong showcase for Gargano and Ciampa, who overcame an onslaught from one of the best teams in WWE history to pick up a quality victory. Perhaps laying out the match to have them fight from underneath was not the right call, especially considering they are heels on NXT, but that is a small complaint at a time when WWE officials are trying to introduce new faces to the audience.

The way in which Ciampa's knee bent off the sunset flip bomb was concerning but he seemed to be ok after the bell.

Sheamus, though, appeared to be in considerable pain following the loss. One can only hope he was not banged up too badly. For all the criticism he has faced over the course of his career, he is a damn good worker who has teamed with Cesaro to develop one of the best tandems of this generation.