Kurt Angle WrestleMania Plan, Chris Jericho's Impact Offer, More in WWE Roundup

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WrestleMania Plans in Place for Angle

There has reportedly been talk of booking Kurt Angle in a retirement match at WrestleMania 35 in April, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com).

Meltzer noted that Angle is likely scheduled for WrestleMania regardless of whether there is a retirement stipulation attached, but it isn't yet known who he might face.

The 50-year-old Angle returned to WWE in 2017 after an 11-year absence to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He initially served as Raw general manager before getting back to in-ring competition at TLC 2017.

Angle went on to team with Ronda Rousey against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at last year's WrestleMania, and he has wrestled sporadically since then.

He was recently part of a storyline in which he lost several matches in a row to the likes of Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin, which may have been a hint that a retirement angle could be forthcoming.

While the Olympic gold medalist is nowhere near the performer he once was, he still has a ton of star power, and he stands to provide a major boost to whoever he works with on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Jericho Discusses Impact Wrestling Offer

Chris Jericho recently signed a reported three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling, per Meltzer, but there were other promotions in play for his services.

Jericho appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com), and noted that he received a significant offer from Impact Wrestling that would have paid him huge money for only a handful of matches:

"When I was starting to talk to [AEW President] Tony [Khan], and I was negotiating with New Japan, and even with Impact as well and, like I said, Impact offered me a hell of a deal for a four match series. It was a really good amount of money, like, we're talking mid seven-figures. They have some cash as well. I think people kind of gloss over Impact at this time but when there's something they believe in, they have the money for it."

Jericho's friend and fellow Canadian Don Callis is a chief decision-maker for Impact Wrestling, and the two also worked together with New Japan, which likely helped open the lines of communication.

Y2J ultimately went with AEW, and multiple factors likely worked in the promotion's favor.

For starters, AEW is a brand-new entity, and Jericho has always been outspoken about wanting to do things that are different and challenging. Also, Jericho has said that his AEW will allow him to continue doing some work with NJPW, which maximizes his earning potential.

Signing Jericho would have been a major coup for Impact since it would have given the company some credibility in the most competitive landscape in recent memory, but instead, it is in danger of becoming the No. 3 or even No. 4 promotion in the United States behind WWE, AEW and ROH.

Young Bucks Had to "Sell" Cody on AEW

The Young Bucks opened up Tuesday about what went into the creation of AEW.

In an interview with Brian Fritz of Sporting News, Matt and Nick Jackson talked about the initial discussions with AEW President Tony Khan, as well as what it took to get Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega on board.

Matt noted that while there was never much concern about whether Omega would join, Cody was a different story:

"I'll tell you this right now: Kenny was the missing piece. I talked earlier about how Tony called me originally and got on the phone with him and he told me we need Kenny. We need The Elite. I need the best wrestler in the world and I need the best tag team in the world. That was it. Originally, it started as the three of us and then Cody later came on board. We kind of had to sell him on it because, in wrestling, and he's probably heard a million stories about startups and billionaires investing in wrestling and we all have. We finally, the three of us, got him on board and once he was on board, he was all in and here we are."

Like Matt and Nick, both Cody and Omega are executive vice presidents, and they will have a significant say in the direction of the company. Despite not yet holding a show or having a television deal, AEW is perhaps the hottest brand in wrestling, and there is a ton of fan support backing it.

AEW's first opportunity to show the wrestling world what it can do will come on May 25 when the Double or Nothing pay-per-view headlined by Omega vs. Jericho emanates from Las Vegas.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).