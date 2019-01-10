Report: Chris Jericho Signed 3-Year AEW Contract; Best Deal of Star's Career

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2019

TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 04: Chris Jericho looks on in the IWGP Inter Continental Championship No DQ Match during Wrestle Kingdom 13 of New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Chris Jericho reportedly signed a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling this week. 

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Jericho said it is the "best contract of his career."

Jericho appeared at Tuesday's AEW Double or Nothing rally in Jacksonville, Florida, and later officially signed his contract with the promotion:

Per Meltzer, the deal will allow Jericho to continue working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and it will also allow him to run another cruise in 2019 after the success of his first one in 2018.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

