Report: Chris Jericho Signed 3-Year AEW Contract; Best Deal of Star's Career

Chris Jericho reportedly signed a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling this week.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Jericho said it is the "best contract of his career."

Jericho appeared at Tuesday's AEW Double or Nothing rally in Jacksonville, Florida, and later officially signed his contract with the promotion:

Per Meltzer, the deal will allow Jericho to continue working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and it will also allow him to run another cruise in 2019 after the success of his first one in 2018.

