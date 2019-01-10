Report: Chris Jericho Signed 3-Year AEW Contract; Best Deal of Star's Career

Report: Chris Jericho Signed 3-Year AEW Contract; Best Deal of Star's CareerJanuary 10, 2019
Chris Jericho reportedly signed a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling this week.
According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Jericho said it is the "best contract of his career."
Jericho appeared at Tuesday's AEW Double or Nothing rally in Jacksonville, Florida, and later officially signed his contract with the promotion:
All Elite Wrestling @AEWrestling
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Jericho (@IamJericho) is Officially signed to @AEWrestling #AEW #AEWRally https://t.co/In6Nc96am5
Per Meltzer, the deal will allow Jericho to continue working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and it will also allow him to run another cruise in 2019 after the success of his first one in 2018.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
