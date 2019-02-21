The Biggest X-Factor for Every Likely NBA Playoff Team

0 of 16

Harry How/Getty Images

The NBA is a superstars' league, and its biggest and brightest stars will largely determine what happens between now and some lucky team's championship celebration in June.

But every club also has an X-factor, someone who pushes it to new heights or, if he falls short, drags it down with him.

As often as the term gets thrown around in the sports world, it lacks a catch-all definition. It's most commonly attached to role-playing wild cards, players who vacillate between fiery hot streaks and frigid stretches. But it can go all the way up to a team's centerpiece if his performance is disproportionately important to its success.

After projecting the 16 likely playoff participants based on performance and growth potential, we've spotlighted the biggest X-factor on every one.