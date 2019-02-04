Kobe Bryant: James Harden, Rockets Won't Win Title with Current Playing Style

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets have had to rely almost exclusively on James Harden's absurd offensive output this season to win games, but NBA legend Kobe Bryant doesn't think that style of play will be sustainable in the postseason.

"I'm not a fan of it, in terms of winning championships. I don't think that style is ever going to win championships," he told The Jump's Rachel Nichols (h/t SportsCenter). But at the same time you have to keep your team's head above water to win games, so you have to do what you have to do to win games and he's doing that."

Bryant also noted that getting Chris Paul back into the flow of the offense and creating more movement should help the Rockets, as defenses can currently key into Harden since his positioning on the court has been predictable as the primary ball-handler.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.