Mark Cuban: Kristaps Porzingis Won't Return from Injury If Mavs Make Playoffs

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2019

Newly acquired player Kristaps Porzingis, left, responds to questions as head coach Rick Carlisle, center, and team owner Mark Cuban, right, listen during a news conferences where the newly acquired players were introduced in Dallas, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

After trading for the former New York Knicks star last month, the Dallas Mavericks will not rush Kristaps Porzingis back to the court as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

"He is [still] out," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told 247Sports' Dalton Trigg on Monday when asked if Porzingis would return this season if Dallas made the playoffs.

                                            

