Mark Cuban: Kristaps Porzingis Won't Return from Injury If Mavs Make Playoffs

After trading for the former New York Knicks star last month, the Dallas Mavericks will not rush Kristaps Porzingis back to the court as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

"He is [still] out," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told 247Sports' Dalton Trigg on Monday when asked if Porzingis would return this season if Dallas made the playoffs.

