Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Patriots Aggressively Tried to Deal for Star WR

While the New York Giants were reportedly shopping receiver Odell Beckham Jr. last offseason, it was the New England Patriots who were the most aggressive in pursuing a trade, according to Chris Simms on Pro Football Talk Live:

Simms noted the Patriots' interest caused the Giants to get "cold feet" on a potential deal and indicated the team didn't want the negative repercussions if Beckham found success on a Super Bowl contender.

Simms also noted that a possible trade involving Beckham "still is in play."

Although the receiver signed a five-year extension with the Giants last offseason, his contract leaves open the possibility of a trade. According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, a trade after June 1 would cost the team only $4 million in dead cap space this year but $12 million in 2020. However, it will save $17 million in cap space for 2019 as well as most of the cash owed in the deal.

The team acquiring him would only owe $74 million over five years, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Meanwhile, the Patriots' interest in Beckham made a lot of sense last year, as the team was light on receivers. Julian Edelman was suspended for the first four games of 2018, leaving Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett as the top options.

New England added Josh Gordon in September, but he was suspended indefinitely before the end of the year.

This leaves little depth behind Edelman going forward, and the Super Bowl 53 MVP has only one more year left on his contract. Adding Beckham would help strengthen a position of need for a team still hoping to win a title.

However, it doesn't appear as though the Giants would be willing to make a deal with the defending champions.