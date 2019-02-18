Dwyane Wade Reflecting on Last NBA All-Star Contest: 'The Game Is in Good Hands'

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade does not appear to have any regrets about announcing his impending retirement.

"The game is in good hands," Wade told the Spectrum Center crowd when the NBA presented him and Dirk Nowitzki with jerseys during a ceremony after the third quarter. "So it's easy to walk away right now."

In September, Wade announced he will retire following the 2018-19 season. Nowitzki has not yet committed to retiring.

"This one was special," Wade said.

He continued:

"I'm just thankful for the NBA for making sure and accommodating one of the things that I didn't even think I needed or wanted. My team did an amazing job, my family. I couldn't ask for anything more of this weekend. It definitely was my most enjoyable. People like to ask, and this one will take the place now as my most memorable and most enjoyable All-Star."

Wade finished with seven points, four assists and two rebounds in 10 minutes, connecting with LeBron James with an old-school alley-oop in the third quarter that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

"I had some cool moments," Wade said. "I got the moments I wanted. I feel like the whole weekend has been that way. You visualize something, and you hope it goes that way. It definitely has. It went way beyond the moments that I visualized, and that's all I needed."

James, whose team earned a 178-164 comeback win over Team Giannis, said being able to share the floor with his friend again "meant everything."

He added:

"Like I've been saying the last couple of days, it's been a bittersweet moment for me with him. The bitter part is obviously this is the last time being on the same floor together and playing the game we love so much, and obviously all the memories we have, both as competitors, as teammates, so on and so on.

"Playing here in the States, playing abroad with Team USA and doing what we've been doing for so many years. And then the sweet part of it, seeing him be able to go off on his own terms, saying when he's done and nobody forced him out or did anything of that nature. He's able just to hang it up when he was ready to hang it up and be at peace with it all. So that's real sweet of it."

Nowitzki finished with nine points in just four minutes, knocking down all three of his three-point attempts.

"Nothing that happened today changed my mind if you're asking that," Nowitzki said of potential retirement. "But I want to see how the rest of the season obviously goes. Hopefully I can feel even better than the last few weeks, and we'll see how it goes."

If it was the sendoff for both future Hall of Famers, they got to shine in the spotlight one last time.