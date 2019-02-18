Paul George on 'No Travels' Step-Back vs. James Harden: 'Hit Him with His S--t'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Team Giannis defends James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets and Team LeBron in the second quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

James Harden and Team LeBron earned bragging rights with a 178-164 victory over Paul George and Team Giannis at Sunday's All-Star Game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, but the Oklahoma City Thunder swingman gave the Houston Rockets guard a taste of his own medicine during the contest.

"What move I do? Hit him with his s--t," George told reporters when asked about the step-back three-pointer he drilled over Harden. "... I got that in my package too, so ain't no travels over here."

George tied for the second-leading scorer on Team Giannis with 20 points behind only the captain himself (38 points), continuing his dominant season that has seen him average a career-best 28.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Harden countered with 12 points and took a backseat to game MVP Kevin Durant (31 points).

With the All-Star Game officially in the rearview mirror, George and Harden can get back to battling for playoff positioning in the Western Conference and the league MVP with the stretch run to come.

