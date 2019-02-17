Watch Stephen Curry Swish 4-Point Play over Klay Thompson in NBA All-Star Game

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2019

  1. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  2. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  3. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  4. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  5. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  6. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  7. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  8. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  9. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  10. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  11. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

  12. Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s

  13. Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑

  14. 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List

  15. Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry

  16. Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo

  17. D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50

  18. Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge

  19. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  20. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

Right Arrow Icon

Watching Stephen Curry hit wild three-pointers isn't quite as much fun when you're no longer his teammate. 

Klay Thompson learned this lesson Sunday during the NBA All-Star Game as Curry hit a deep three over him and got fouled in the process. The guard hit the free throw as well to make it a four-point play.

Thompson was clearly upset about the call.

The Golden State Warriors teammates are on separate squads for the All-Star Game, with Curry representing Team Giannis and Thompson (and Kevin Durant) representing Team LeBron.

While Thompson usually loves watching Curry drain impossible shots, it's clearly a different story when the points are going against you.

Related

    Team LeBron Comes Back to Beat Team Giannis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Team LeBron Comes Back to Beat Team Giannis

    via Bleacher Report

    AD (Shoulder) 'Good to Play' in ASG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD (Shoulder) 'Good to Play' in ASG

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatum: 'We're Going to Win the Finals This Year'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tatum: 'We're Going to Win the Finals This Year'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Youngsters on the Edge of All-Star Status ⭐️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Youngsters on the Edge of All-Star Status ⭐️

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report