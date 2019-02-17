Watch Stephen Curry Swish 4-Point Play over Klay Thompson in NBA All-Star Game

When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos Right Arrow Icon

Watching Stephen Curry hit wild three-pointers isn't quite as much fun when you're no longer his teammate.

Klay Thompson learned this lesson Sunday during the NBA All-Star Game as Curry hit a deep three over him and got fouled in the process. The guard hit the free throw as well to make it a four-point play.

Thompson was clearly upset about the call.

The Golden State Warriors teammates are on separate squads for the All-Star Game, with Curry representing Team Giannis and Thompson (and Kevin Durant) representing Team LeBron.

While Thompson usually loves watching Curry drain impossible shots, it's clearly a different story when the points are going against you.