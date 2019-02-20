Flight-Risk Meter for NBA's Top Restricted Free Agents

3 of 5

Jason Miller/Getty Images

D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

That face up there? That's the face of a man who knows he's going to get paid.

It's just unclear whether the Nets will be the ones cutting the checks.

Russell's restricted free agency will be far more complicated than it seemed before the season. Given his $21.1 million cap hold and uninspiring production over his first three years, Brooklyn at one point could have considered renouncing his rights in July. But with an All-Star nod, a reel of clutch highlights and career-high averages of 20.3 points and 6.6 assists under his belt, his breakout is undeniable.

Still, even in what's been his best season, Russell is tied for only 16th among point guards in Player Impact Plus-Minus. He doesn't get to the rim, draw fouls or contribute much defensively. There are clear holes in his game.

Some team is bound to view him as a cornerstone, and he'll have big offers. However, the Nets could believe they'll get more long-term dollar-for-dollar value in Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert.

It'll be fascinating to see how big of an offer sheet Russell commands and whether Brooklyn will be inclined to match. This is a total toss-up.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Phoenix Suns

The fact Oubre Jr. came over via in-season trade should improve his chances of sticking with the Suns. Teams don't target young players and then let them leave...or at least they can't do it without looking directionless in their planning.

Oubre, 23, is young enough to tantalize teams with his potential. He's had a negative box plus-minus in every year of his career, but since joining the Suns, he's posting career highs in true shooting percentage, usage rate and assist rate. With a 6'7" frame and the mobility to one day become a plus defender across multiple positions, he could turn into a quality starter on the wing or as an undersized 4.

Josh Jackson and Mikal Bridges are both younger and under team control for longer. While Oubre makes sense as a long-term play, the Suns may not be able to justify spending big on his potential when they have some that'll be cheaper for the next few seasons.

Ivica Zubac, L.A. Clippers

Three players age 21 or younger are averaging at least 19 points and 11 rebounds per 36 minutes this year: Deandre Ayton, John Collins...and Zubac. Notably, Zubac's block and free-throw rates are higher than either of his peers, both of whom have enjoyed more fanfare to this point in their careers.

At the same time, Zubac is an old-school, conventional center with zero stretch to his game and little ability to switch onto smaller opponents defensively. The league has largely stopped paying top dollar for guys like him.

Since joining the Clippers via trade, he's continued to be productive. In his last game before the All-Star break, Zubac scored 16 points and grabbed seven boards in 22 minutes against Phoenix, holding up just fine against top overall pick Ayton, who posted 20 and eight in 29 minutes.

With a $1.9 million cap hold, Zubac won't get in the way of L.A.'s big plans in free agency, but it's worth wondering if another team might view him as a key piece in a rebuild.