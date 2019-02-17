WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

As has become something of a tradition in recent years, the WWE Cruiserweight Championship kicked off the night's festivities on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show as Buddy Murphy defended against Akira Tozawa.

The challenger had the opportunity to make history as a win would make him the first two-time champion since the reintroduction of the title in 2016.

The first turning point of the match came early when Tozawa attempted a suicide dive but wound up in the grasp of his opponent, who took him over with a suplex on the arena floor. From there, Murphy targeted the lower back of his opponent.

The challenger fought from underneath and sent Murphy to the floor with a hiptoss. Back in the ring, a superkick stunned the Australian and allowed Tozawa to create further separation.

The Japanese competitor continued to utilize kicks and quick strikes to offset the size differential until catching Murphy up top. He tried for a superplex attempt, but Murphy powered out. He attempted to deadlift Tozawa in the air, but the challenger caught him with a snap headscissors for a two-count.

A lightning-quick transition from Murphy, never giving the challenger a second to breathe, gave way to a pinfall that only netted him a two-count as the commentary team of Nigel McGuinness, Aiden English and Vic Joseph questioned what it would take for the champion to secure the win.

The action picked up and the challenger floored Murphy with two straight suicide dives. He scaled the ropes and delivered a falling senton across the back of his opponent. The crowd let out a sigh of disbelief as Murphy shot his shoulder off the mat at two.

Tozawa followed up with an octopus submission, but Murphy escaped and delivered his Murphy's Law finisher to successfully retain his title.

Result

Murphy defeated Tozawa

Grade

B+

Analysis

Murphy has been nothing short of spectacular since arriving to 205 Live. The guy has routinely produced some of the best matches on any show he appears on, including pay-per-view preshows.

Whether he is working a match in front of half-empty arena an hour before PPVs or in front of thousands in his home country of Australia, Murphy has been the epitome of consistency since hitting the main roster.

In the long run, this win means little to a 205 Live brand that will continue to chug along, producing quality professional wrestling regardless of who its champion is. For a guy like Murphy, who has made the most of his opportunity, this is another example of what has been quiet greatness.

Kudos also to Tozawa, who may be one of the most underappreciated members of the WWE roster.