Aaron Ramsey's Juventus Move 'Will Be a Loss for Arsenal,' Says Arsene Wenger

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsey's summer move to Juventus "will be a loss for Arsenal," says former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who signed the Wales international from Cardiff City in 2008.

The Arsenal midfielder will move to Turin in the summer after signing a pre-contract agreement with Juve, and Wenger said at the Laureus Sport for Good presentation that his input will be missed, via Hayters TV:

Per Sky Sports, he said:

"It will be a loss for Arsenal. I must say it will be an interesting move for Ramsey.

"He is a player who is great going forward. His main quality is he can keep the final ball and he makes interesting runs from deep.

"You don't find many players today who can make midfield runs off the ball. It will be an interesting addition for Juventus."

Ramsey's current contract expires at the end of this season, and the 28-year-old will call an end to his 11-year stay in the Premier League by joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala at the Old Lady.

Wenger showed faith in Ramsey throughout his numerous injury troubles at the Emirates Stadium and allowed him time to make a proper recovery from the broken leg he suffered against Stoke City in 2010.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici recently echoed a similar statement as Wenger and highlighted the rare qualities the Welshman possesses, per the Mirror's John Cross:

Arsenal brought in midfielders Lucas Torreira, 23, and Matteo Guendouzi, 19, last summer, but neither player can profess to boasting the same attacking potential as Ramsey. Denis Suarez was signed on loan from Barcelona in January and has more creative prowess but isn't sure to sign beyond June.

Ramsey has provided the winning goals in two of Arsenal's three FA Cup final victories since 2014 and will leave as one of the more recognised senior figures in Unai Emery's squad.

Arsenal recently celebrated the playmaker's best moments at the club:

The Gunners will attempt to patch up the hole in their midfield when Ramsey leaves this summer, but Wenger's words suggest the club will have a hard time sufficiently replacing their outbound star.