NBA All-Star Game Uniforms 2019: Pictures and Breakdown of This Year's Threads

Elizabeth FinnyContributor IIFebruary 17, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - FEBRUARY 16: Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets, Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trailblazers, Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks, Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns, Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks, Buddy Hield #24 of the Sacramento Kings, Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors, Kemba Walker #15 of the Charlotte Hornets, Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trailblazers and Danny Green #14 of the Toronto Raptors pose for a portrait prior to the 2019 Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest at the 2019 NBA All Star Saturday Night on February 16, 2019 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Last year’s NBA All-Star game saw a transition from Adidas to Nike and the Jumpman. This year is no different.

When Team LeBron takes on Team Giannis on at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 17 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, the teams will be rocking a similar design to last year’s. While the Jumpman design in the left corner stays the same, with the team’s logos taking center stage on the jersey, Jordan Brand opted for red and blue this year instead of last year’s sleek black and white design. 

Here’s what Nike had to say about the uniform design, according to nba.com:

“For the graphics and color combination of red, white and blue, the Jordan Brand design team took cues from early-90s style and the first Charlotte NBA All-Star Game in 1991. As a tribute to the host team, the uniform shorts include a 1991-inspired logo on the waist and side, a honeycomb pattern integrated into the NBA star logo and crowns for Queen City on the vents.”

Jordan Brand Vice President of Design David Creech added, “It was important for us to add details that honor the Charlotte community and the great fans there.”

This year will see a continuation of Team LeBron vs. whoever else is hot in the league, instead of East vs. West. LeBron will be taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team, who will be joined by starters Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Paul George and Kemba Walker.

The 24-year-old captain from Greece has made a splash in the league this year, and will put up a fight against veteran LeBron James. On his team, James is joined by Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard.

Logos for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks can be found on the black and white jerseys that are lined with a red, blue and white stripe along the sleeves and neckline. The black jerseys have three red stars down the side, while the white ones have three blue stars down the side. 

While the color combination refers back to the early 90s style of the first Charlotte NBA All-Star Game in 1991, the lettering is also a tribute to North Carolina’s history:

“Tapping into the flight heritage of North Carolina, the uniform uses a military-inspired stencil font for the player names and numbers. Similar to last year’s uniform color palette, team logos, player names and numbers all appear in black, and contrasting-color stars appear down each side as a tribute to past All-Star Game designs.”

And potentially the most important part of the All-Star Game?

The kicks.

Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, Under Armour and Puma will also be debuting some of their latest shoes throughout All-Star weekend: 

The shoe colors are no exception this year, from bright pink and multicolored Nike’s to lime green Under Armour Curry’s. 

Tonight will not only be a great night of basketball as we watch the best players in the league battle it out, but the fashion that these greats will be wearing is surely to impress as well.

