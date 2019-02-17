Video: Kevin Durant Says Russell Westbrook, Paul George Have 'Nice Synergy'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant was asked about the season Paul George has put together for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Durant was complimentary of PG-13 and the "nice synergy" he's built with Russell Westbrook.

"I think PG is just going out there and playing free and understanding what his role is as a go-to scorer for the Thunder," Durant told reporters. "I think him and Russ have got some nice synergy out there, running with their teammates. You're just starting to see him shine bright. I think he's always shown this stuff, but I think he has just more opportunities to do so."

