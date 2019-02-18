EPL Week 27 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United take on Liverpool in the pick of the fixtures in Week 27 of the 2018-19 Premier League season.

With Manchester City taking on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, the Reds will play their game in hand over the Sky Blues and a win would restore their three-point lead in the title race.

Meanwhile, Arsenal can put some pressure on the Blues if they beat Southampton, and Tottenham Hotspur can also capitalise on City's absence if they win away at Burnley.

Newcastle United will hope to boost their survival chances at home to Huddersfield Town, while Cardiff City host Watford.

Here's the complete schedule, complete with predictions for each, and read on for a look at who could be set to play a key role for their side:

Friday, February 22

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: Cardiff City vs. Watford (1-1)

7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Fulham (3-1)

Saturday, February 23

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur (1-2)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-2)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Huddersfield Town (2-0)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace (2-1)

Sunday, February 24

2:05 p.m. GMT/9:05 a.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Southampton (3-1)

2:05 p.m. GMT/9:05 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Liverpool (2-2)

Miguel Almiron, Newcastle United

There are several players Newcastle will be looking to as they bid to win an invaluable three points against the Terriers, including impressive youngster Sean Longstaff and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has been an excellent signing since his arrival last January but has made costly mistakes in recent weeks.

However, all eyes will be on record signing Miguel Almiron if he makes his first start for the club.

The Paraguayan, a January signing from Atlanta United, made his Magpies debut off the bench in their 1-1 draw against Wolves last time out.

He was on the pitch for little more than 20 minutes, but he immediately impressed beIN Sports' Roberto Rojas:

Almiron contributed 13 goals and 11 assists in Major League Soccer last year, and Newcastle—whose 22 goals is better only than Huddersfield's 14—are in desperate need of both.

The Magpies need him to be a difference-maker for them in their battle for survival, and he'll have few better opportunities than at home to the side who are bottom of the table.

Son Heung-min, Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's campaign looked in jeopardy when Harry Kane and Dele Alli suffered injuries in January, but it has been a testament to the form of Son Heung-min that the pair have scarcely been missed.

In Spurs' last match, he opened the scoring against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League with a superb volley:

It was the Korean's 11th goal in his last 12 matches for Spurs, and they'll look to him once again when they take on Burnley on Saturday.

The Clarets are unbeaten in their last five Premier League outings, so they could prove a challenge on Saturday, particularly with the game taking place at Turf Moor.

Tottenham have the chance to move within two points of City and Liverpool, and Son could be the key to them doing so.

Naby Keita, Liverpool

Naby Keita has had a mixed first season for Liverpool since his arrival last summer, with the Guinean taking time to adapt to life at Anfield.

The 24-year-old put in perhaps his best performance in a Liverpool shirt when the Reds beat Bournemouth 3-0 last time out, and if he's given the nod against United he'll hope to put in a similar showing.

Goal's Jack Sear reflected on his contributions against the Cherries:

Squawka Football also provided insight into his performance:

Taking on the Red Devils at Old Trafford will be a much tougher proposition, but in a midfield battle against Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic, his energy and ability to regain possession could have a significant impact on the outcome.