Stephen Curry, Under Armour Give Seven-Figure Donation to Charlotte Rec Center

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

As the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend has made its way to Charlotte, North Carolina, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has found a way to give back to his hometown.

Curry has teamed up with Under Armour and Chase Bank to make a "seven-figure commitment" to Charlotte's Carole Hoefener Center, per ESPN's Nick DePaula.

The Carole Hoefener Center opened back in 1999 and features a multipurpose gymnasium. The renovations include "overhauled bathrooms, locker rooms and a restored conference space, along with new ceilings and flooring throughout." Meanwhile, there will also be a new Curry Kitchen that will promote healthy eating, a Curry Court and the Chase Education Space.

It's a project that has been in the works since the two-time NBA MVP signed a five-year, $201 million max contract with the Warriors in July 2017.

According to DePaula, Curry wanted this special weekend to be about the community, not him. That's why he targeted the Carole Hoefener Center, which is where it all began for him and his brother, Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry.

"This is where we learned how to play basketball," Stephen Curry said, per DePaula. "Charlotte will always be home."

The three-time NBA champion added: "We picked the Carole Hoefener Center for a specific reason. Their priorities are very similar to our family's, in terms of giving people equal opportunities in education, access to knowledge about nutrition and wellness and having a safe and inspiring place to play."

Along with the Curry-Under Armor contribution, DePaula notes the National Basketball Players Association plans to donate $150,000 over the next three years.