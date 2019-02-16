Jayson Tatum on Being in Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: 'I Don't Take It Personal'

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum isn't offended that his name has frequently come up in trade rumors involving Anthony Davis. 

Speaking to reporters during NBA All-Star Weekend (h/t Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype), Tatum said "it's never personal" when teams go through potential trade scenarios.

                

