Jayson Tatum on Being in Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: 'I Don't Take It Personal'February 16, 2019
Tony Dejak/Associated Press
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum isn't offended that his name has frequently come up in trade rumors involving Anthony Davis.
Speaking to reporters during NBA All-Star Weekend (h/t Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype), Tatum said "it's never personal" when teams go through potential trade scenarios.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jayson Tatum on the NBA being a business and having his name pop up in trade rumors for the first time: https://t.co/pfU9is2tCO
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
D-Wade, Garnett Talk LBJ-Jordan GOAT Debate