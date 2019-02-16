Anthony Davis Says He Plans to Play Rest of Season Amid Shutdown Rumors

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Despite apparent unrest between Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans, the All-Star center doesn't intend to sit out the rest of the regular season.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Davis said Saturday he's "still planning to play for the rest of the season" and is preparing with that mindset when the All-Star break ends.

After the trade deadline passed on Feb. 7 without Davis being moved, the Pelicans were stuck in a difficult position of trying to protect their best asset from injury before they can try to move him again this summer.

Per ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst, the NBA warned the Pelicans that they could be subject to fines of $100,000 per game if Davis was healthy and not playing.

That came after Windhorst noted Davis' agent, Rich Paul, called the league offices and "expressed concern" New Orleans wasn't going to play Davis even though he made it clear he wanted to be on the court.

Davis missed nine games due to a sprained finger before returning to New Orleans' lineup on Feb. 8 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played in the final four games prior to the All-Star break, but he left Thursday's game against Oklahoma City with a bruised shoulder.