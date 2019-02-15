Report: Pres. of Basketball Ops Tim Connelly, Nuggets Agree to New Contract

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly has agreed to a contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Connelly's contract was set to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season, per Wojnarowski, but he and the team agreed on a deal after a few weeks of conversation.

Hardwood Paroxysm reported that the entire front office has also received contract extensions.

Connelly was named the Nuggets' executive vice president of basketball operations and general manager in 2013. He was promoted to president of basketball operations in 2017.

The 39-18 Nuggets are second in the Western Conference and just two games behind the Golden State Warriors.

Denver's success is the result of Connelly's impressive multi-year rebuild, highlighted by the shrewd pick of future All-Star center Nikola Jokic in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft.

The 23-year-old big man is averaging 20.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists, so needless to say, that choice worked out.

That isn't the only smart selection the Nuggets have made in the Connelly era, however.

Second-year guard Monte Morris, who was taken 51st overall in the 2017 draft, is averaging 10.8 points and 3.9 assists in 25.0 minutes per game.

Gary Harris and Jamal Murray, who were selected in the first round of the 2014 and 2016 drafts, respectively, compose the Nuggets' starting backcourt.

The contract-extension news elicited much praise on Twitter, with Paul Klee of the Gazette and Brody Logan of 9News supporting the move:

Denver hasn't made the playoffs since 2013, but that streak is certain to break this year. The Nuggets also look like they will be perennial postseason contenders well into the 2020s.

Denver will go for its 40th win of the season when it visits the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, February 22.