DeMarcus Cousins Documentary 'The Resurgence' to Debut on Showtime in April

Nick Wass/Associated Press

One of the most shocking moments of the 2018 NBA offseason came when DeMarcus Cousins announced he was joining the Golden State Warriors. Get ready to view the behind-the-scenes action that led to this taking place.

On April 13, Showtime will debut The Resurgence, a documentary chronicling Cousins as he returns to full strength from a torn Achilles that ended his 2017-18 season.

This includes background on the day he made his decision as well as clips of the moment he became a Warrior:

The injury he suffered last February caused a limited market for the four-time All-Star, who had zero other offers besides the Warriors, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN (via Jemele Hill of The Atlantic).

Cousins ended up agreeing to a one-year deal with Golden State worth $5.3 million, allowing him to rehab and build back his value before hitting free agency again this summer.

Although it took the center until mid-January to finally get back onto the court, he is slowly getting back to form with averages of 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game despite limited minutes. He also has a chance to see his first career playoff action with a team currently leading the Western Conference with a 41-16 record.