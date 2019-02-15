NBA All-Star Weekend, Tiger at Riviera and More to Watch This Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend, Tiger at Riviera and More to Watch This WeekendFebruary 15, 2019
Must-Watch: NBA All-Star Weekend
One of the most meme-worthy weekends of the sports calendar is here, as the NBA All-Star Weekend returns ready to blow up everyone’s Twitter timeline by showcasing the league’s best. Here’s the full rundown of what you should expect.
Friday, Feb. 15
1. Celebrity Game: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
The stars will be out in Charlotte, and they’re not only basketball players. The Celebrity Game returns with the home team including a handful of local heroes such as Duke alumnus and ESPN analyst Jay Williams, as well as 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year and South Carolina alumna A’ja Wilson. They’ll go up against an away team that includes Quavo, the reigning Celebrity Game MVP and one-third of rap group Migos.
Here are the full rosters.
Comedian Adam Ray is already talking smack ahead of his showdown with Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Adam Ray @adamraycomedy
Hey @DrOz, good thing you’re a doc, cause you can get free ankle braces after I cross you up @NBAAllStar https://t.co/3JLOlIcJgt
2. Rising Stars Challenge: 9 p.m. ET on TNT
The most talented young players in the game face off in this showcase. The best rookies and second-year players from the U.S., led by Kyle Kuzma, Jayson Tatum, and Donovan Mitchell, take on their international counterparts in Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons, and Deandre Ayton. Since changing to this format in 2015, the international squads are 3-1.
Here are the full rosters.
Feb. 16: All-Star Saturday Night
1. Skills Challenge: 8 p.m. ET on TNT
This event showcases some of the league’s most fundamentally sound players, testing them on their dribbling, passing, and shooting. Here are the competitors and their odds according to OddsShark.
De’Aaron Fox +250
Luka Doncic +325
Trae Young +375
Mike Conley +550
Nikola Jokic +600
Jayson Tatum +600
Kyle Kuzma +700
Nikola Vucevic +900
2018 Champion: Spencer Dinwiddie
2. Three-Point Contest: Immediately Following Skills Challenge
Shooters, shooters, and more shooters. This event is for guys who know how to fill it up from deep. Competitors and odds per OddsShark:
Steph Curry +175
Devin Booker +450
Buddy Hield+ +450
Seth Curry +550
Damian Lillard +900
Kemba Walker +900
Joe Harris +900
Danny Green +1200
Khris Middleton +1200
Dirk Nowitzki +1500
2018 Champion: Devin Booker
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Golden State's Steph Curry tells ESPN that he plans to participate with his younger brother Seth in the three-point contest at All-Star Weekend in the family's hometown of Charlotte. "The three-point shootout will be fun with the Curry brothers." https://t.co/aCRIxU0NDu
3. Slam Dunk Contest: Immediately Following Three-Point Contest
The most creative of the events, fans always have high expectations to see unique dunks that would rarely ever be attempted during an actual game. Who will wow the crowd this year? Competitors and odds per OddsShark:
Dennis Smith Jr. +200
John Collins +225
Miles Bridges +225
Hamidou Diallo +400
2018 Champion: Donovan Mitchell
Sunday, Feb. 17: All-Star Game
8 p.m. ET on TNT
It’s Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis as the best of the best take the court. All the talk heading into this game had to do with James’ drafting strategy when he picked his team last week. It made everyone a little ... suspicious. Hey, LeBron isn’t letting the dunk contest participants be the only ones getting creative this weekend.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
bahahaha . everyone on the top of that list except Harden gonna be a free agent look at that smile he know EXACTLY what he doing. https://t.co/6fAHmWXqIw
James is the favorite to walk away as the All-Star Game MVP. If he does win, he would be just the third player to ever win the award four times (Bob Pettit, Kobe Bryant). Here are the favorites to claim MVP, per Bookmaker.
LeBron James +400
Giannis Antetokounmpo +500
Kevin Durant +700
Steph Curry +800
Joel Embiid +850
Kemba Walker +900
Kyrie Irving +900
Paul George +900
Anthony Davis +1200
James Harden +1200
Here are the full rosters.
Three More Things to Watch
1. Genesis Open
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas weren’t able to tee off on Thursday due to weather, so they began their play Friday morning. Jordan Spieth managed to tie for the lead early before play was called off 12 holes in. Here’s the full TV breakdown for the remaining rounds (all times ET).
Friday: Golf Channel, 2-6 p.m.
Saturday: Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m.
Sunday: Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS, 3-6:30 p.m.
Streaming coverage of featured groups is on PGA Tour Live.
It won't count due to Thursday's rain, but this Phil Mickelson par was the most Phil Mickelson par you'll ever see.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
From tee ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🕳. What a par by @PhilMickelson before the suspension of play. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/0OmVKH8Akl
Click or tap here for the full leaderboard.
2. No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Kentucky
How legit is Tennessee? That’s the question college basketball fans are asking of the top-ranked team in America. They can quiet some of the doubters this Saturday when they take on Kentucky, the Vols first ranked foe since topping the rankings. Kentucky will be more than motivated after a controversial finish against LSU earlier in the week handed the Wildcats a loss. Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
COUNT IT! No. 19 LSU stuns No. 5 Kentucky ... AT THE BUZZER. #SCtop10 https://t.co/M8LHpexYxV
3. AAF: Salt Lake Stallions at Birmingham Iron
The Alliance of American Football kicked off their inaugural season last week in front of an average television crowd of 2.9 million on Saturday night. A national audience will tune in again this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on TNT when the 0-1 Salt Lake Stallions take on the 1-0 Birmingham Iron. Former University of Alabama running back Trent Richardson led the way for Birmingham last week in their 26-0 win against the Memphis Express, scoring two touchdowns.
The Alliance @TheAAF
✌️ TD's on the night for Trent Richardson! @aafiron | #MEMvsBHM https://t.co/YZklJW7wfV
For the full schedule, click or tap here. And watch AAF on B/R Live with one game a week starting next week.
What's on B/R Live
There’s plenty to watch on B/R Live this weekend. Here’s a quick rundown (all times ET).
Friday:
2 p.m. - ELEAGUE: NBA 2K Playgrounds 2: All-Star Throwdown
Shaquille O’Neal, Baron Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyle Kuzma, Trae Young and Jaren Jackson Jr. playing 2K? Sure, why not?
The six competitors will participate live from All-Star host Charlotte in a two-on-two tournament in NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, an arcade basketball game. Can’t watch live? TBS will televise an hour-long feature show highlighting the tournament’s most exciting parts later that evening, beginning at 11:30 p.m.
ELEAGUE @ELEAGUETV
ELEAGUE NBA @2KPlaygrounds 2: All-Star Throwdown 2019 powered by @intel Watch the games Friday 🖥️ 2pm ET @Twitch @brlive 📺 11:30pm ET/PT @TBSNetwork https://t.co/eDPF5hhzNC
7:30 p.m. - NLL: Toronto Rock vs. San Diego Seals
The top teams in each conference face off as the midway point of the regular season approaches. The Rock and Seals boast the two best defenses in the league, but which side will manage to score more?
Full NLL on B/R Live schedule
Saturday:
8:30 a.m. - ONE: Clash of Legends
The inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will be crowned at ONE: Clash of Legends on Saturday. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao faces Han Zi Hao in the classic matchup between a decorated veteran and a young star ready to solidify his spot at the top.
For more information on the main event, as well as the rest of the match card, click or tap here.
7 p.m. - FIH Women’s Pro League: USA vs. Netherlands
The U.S. women’s national field hockey team looks to bounce back from their opening penalty shootout loss to Argentina as they take on a Dutch side that split their first two matches. 17-year-old Mackenzie Allessie quickly emerged as a rising star during the USA’s previous match.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
United States strike first 💥 17-year old Allessie Mackenzie puts @USAFieldHockey on the board with a great finish 👏 Watch now on #BRLive: https://t.co/8gWF99OXaR https://t.co/ZtGbunBIeW
Sunday:
8:30 a.m. - Belgian Pro League: Club Brugge vs. Genk
The top two clubs on the table face off as Club Brugge hopes to narrow Genk’s 11-point lead. They’ll be in good spirits after their comeback win against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League earlier in the week.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Brugge score 2 unanswered in the second half and steal the lead 🤙 Watch the final minutes NOW: https://t.co/JVb7IpGdVO https://t.co/2OwBbfCpbL
11 a.m. - Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock vs. Celtic
After their 2-0 home loss to Valencia in the Europa League, 18-year-old American Timothy Weah and Celtic look to potentially extend their league lead against fourth-place Kilmarnock.
Quick Catch-Up
1. Champions League Moment of the Week
Paris Saint-Germain missed four key starters on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop them from defeating Manchester United 2-0 on the road in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. You can catch up on the week's action and watch the conclusion of the first leg matches next Tuesday and Wednesday right here on B/R Live.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Kylian Mbappe and PSG made a statement in Manchester 🔥 Watch the full match on #BRLive: https://t.co/v4HhAnzAnR https://t.co/wvFsdvJZAe
2. Good Decision of the Week
President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers have come under some scrutiny lately due to the accusations of tampering with potential free agents for next season.
Whether it was the Anthony Davis saga, Johnson attempting to train with Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, or Lebron James drafting a handful of upcoming free agents to his All-Star team, the Lakers have found themselves in sticky situations. When asked about Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, Johnson decided to keep his mouth shut this time.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Magic when asked about Kemba: “You know I can’t answer any questions about no players because every time I do it, I get fined.” (via @KeepBlitzin) https://t.co/ur3jcgcNh3
3. Mood of the Week
1. Sleep
2. Sleep again
3. Eat breakfast
4. Get a haircut
5. Look nice
Everyone should just follow Giannis Antetokounmpo's plans for the weekend.
