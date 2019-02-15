NBA All-Star Weekend, Tiger at Riviera and More to Watch This Weekend

Haris KruskicContributor IFebruary 15, 2019

Team LeBron's LeBron James, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, holds the MVP trophy after his team defeated Team Stephen at the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. Team LeBron won 148-145. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Must-Watch: NBA All-Star Weekend

One of the most meme-worthy weekends of the sports calendar is here, as the NBA All-Star Weekend returns ready to blow up everyone’s Twitter timeline by showcasing the league’s best. Here’s the full rundown of what you should expect.

Friday, Feb. 15

1. Celebrity Game: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

The stars will be out in Charlotte, and they’re not only basketball players. The Celebrity Game returns with the home team including a handful of local heroes such as Duke alumnus and ESPN analyst Jay Williams, as well as 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year and South Carolina alumna A’ja Wilson. They’ll go up against an away team that includes Quavo, the reigning Celebrity Game MVP and one-third of rap group Migos.

Here are the full rosters.

Comedian Adam Ray is already talking smack ahead of his showdown with Dr. Mehmet Oz. 

2. Rising Stars Challenge: 9 p.m. ET on TNT

The most talented young players in the game face off in this showcase. The best rookies and second-year players from the U.S., led by Kyle Kuzma, Jayson Tatum, and Donovan Mitchell, take on their international counterparts in Luka Doncic, Ben Simmons, and Deandre Ayton. Since changing to this format in 2015, the international squads are 3-1.

Here are the full rosters.

Feb. 16: All-Star Saturday Night

1. Skills Challenge: 8 p.m. ET on TNT

This event showcases some of the league’s most fundamentally sound players, testing them on their dribbling, passing, and shooting. Here are the competitors and their odds according to OddsShark.

De’Aaron Fox +250
Luka Doncic +325
Trae Young +375
Mike Conley +550
Nikola Jokic +600
Jayson Tatum +600
Kyle Kuzma +700
Nikola Vucevic +900

2018 Champion: Spencer Dinwiddie 

2. Three-Point Contest: Immediately Following Skills Challenge

Shooters, shooters, and more shooters. This event is for guys who know how to fill it up from deep. Competitors and odds per OddsShark:

Steph Curry +175
Devin Booker +450
Buddy Hield+ +450
Seth Curry +550
Damian Lillard +900
Kemba Walker +900
Joe Harris +900
Danny Green +1200
Khris Middleton +1200
Dirk Nowitzki +1500

2018 Champion: Devin Booker

3. Slam Dunk Contest: Immediately Following Three-Point Contest

The most creative of the events, fans always have high expectations to see unique dunks that would rarely ever be attempted during an actual game. Who will wow the crowd this year? Competitors and odds per OddsShark:

Dennis Smith Jr. +200
John Collins +225
Miles Bridges +225
Hamidou Diallo +400

2018 Champion: Donovan Mitchell

Sunday, Feb. 17: All-Star Game

8 p.m. ET on TNT

It’s Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis as the best of the best take the court. All the talk heading into this game had to do with James’ drafting strategy when he picked his team last week. It made everyone a little ... suspicious. Hey, LeBron isn’t letting the dunk contest participants be the only ones getting creative this weekend. 

James is the favorite to walk away as the All-Star Game MVP. If he does win, he would be just the third player to ever win the award four times (Bob Pettit, Kobe Bryant). Here are the favorites to claim MVP, per Bookmaker.

LeBron James +400
Giannis Antetokounmpo +500
Kevin Durant +700
Steph Curry +800
Joel Embiid +850
Kemba Walker +900
Kyrie Irving +900
Paul George +900
Anthony Davis +1200
James Harden +1200

Here are the full rosters.

Three More Things to Watch

1. Genesis Open

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas weren’t able to tee off on Thursday due to weather, so they began their play Friday morning. Jordan Spieth managed to tie for the lead early before play was called off 12 holes in. Here’s the full TV breakdown for the remaining rounds (all times ET).

Friday: Golf Channel, 2-6 p.m. 
Saturday: Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS, 3-6 p.m.
Sunday: Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS, 3-6:30 p.m.

Streaming coverage of featured groups is on PGA Tour Live.

It won't count due to Thursday's rain, but this Phil Mickelson par was the most Phil Mickelson par you'll ever see.

Click or tap here for the full leaderboard.

2. No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Kentucky

How legit is Tennessee? That’s the question college basketball fans are asking of the top-ranked team in America. They can quiet some of the doubters this Saturday when they take on Kentucky, the Vols first ranked foe since topping the rankings. Kentucky will be more than motivated after a controversial finish against LSU earlier in the week handed the Wildcats a loss. Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

3. AAF: Salt Lake Stallions at Birmingham Iron 

The Alliance of American Football kicked off their inaugural season last week in front of an average television crowd of 2.9 million on Saturday night. A national audience will tune in again this Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on TNT when the 0-1 Salt Lake Stallions take on the 1-0 Birmingham Iron. Former University of Alabama running back Trent Richardson led the way for Birmingham last week in their 26-0 win against the Memphis Express, scoring two touchdowns. 

For the full schedule, click or tap here. And watch AAF on B/R Live with one game a week starting next week.

What's on B/R Live

There’s plenty to watch on B/R Live this weekend. Here’s a quick rundown (all times ET).

Friday:

2 p.m. - ELEAGUE: NBA 2K Playgrounds 2: All-Star Throwdown

Shaquille O’Neal, Baron Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kyle Kuzma, Trae Young and Jaren Jackson Jr. playing 2K? Sure, why not? 

The six competitors will participate live from All-Star host Charlotte in a two-on-two tournament in NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, an arcade basketball game. Can’t watch live? TBS will televise an hour-long feature show highlighting the tournament’s most exciting parts later that evening, beginning at 11:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. - NLL: Toronto Rock vs. San Diego Seals

The top teams in each conference face off as the midway point of the regular season approaches. The Rock and Seals boast the two best defenses in the league, but which side will manage to score more?

Full NLL on B/R Live schedule

Saturday:

8:30 a.m. - ONE: Clash of Legends

The inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will be crowned at ONE: Clash of Legends on Saturday. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao faces Han Zi Hao in the classic matchup between a decorated veteran and a young star ready to solidify his spot at the top.

For more information on the main event, as well as the rest of the match card, click or tap here.

7 p.m. - FIH Women’s Pro League: USA vs. Netherlands

The U.S. women’s national field hockey team looks to bounce back from their opening penalty shootout loss to Argentina as they take on a Dutch side that split their first two matches. 17-year-old Mackenzie Allessie quickly emerged as a rising star during the USA’s previous match.

Sunday:

8:30 a.m. - Belgian Pro League: Club Brugge vs. Genk

The top two clubs on the table face off as Club Brugge hopes to narrow Genk’s 11-point lead. They’ll be in good spirits after their comeback win against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Europa League earlier in the week.

11 a.m. - Scottish Premiership: Kilmarnock vs. Celtic

After their 2-0 home loss to Valencia in the Europa League, 18-year-old American Timothy Weah and Celtic look to potentially extend their league lead against fourth-place Kilmarnock.

Quick Catch-Up

1. Champions League Moment of the Week

Paris Saint-Germain missed four key starters on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop them from defeating Manchester United 2-0 on the road in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. You can catch up on the week's action and watch the conclusion of the first leg matches next Tuesday and Wednesday right here on B/R Live.

2. Good Decision of the Week

President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers have come under some scrutiny lately due to the accusations of tampering with potential free agents for next season.

Whether it was the Anthony Davis saga, Johnson attempting to train with Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, or Lebron James drafting a handful of upcoming free agents to his All-Star team, the Lakers have found themselves in sticky situations. When asked about Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, Johnson decided to keep his mouth shut this time.

3. Mood of the Week

1. Sleep
2. Sleep again
3. Eat breakfast
4. Get a haircut
5. Look nice

Everyone should just follow Giannis Antetokounmpo's plans for the weekend.

Related

    Breaking: Pelicans Fire GM Demps 🚨

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Breaking: Pelicans Fire GM Demps 🚨

    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Draft's Most Overrated Prospects

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Draft's Most Overrated Prospects

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Every MLB Team's Mount Rushmore ⭐

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every MLB Team's Mount Rushmore ⭐

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Bold Predictions for All-Star Weekend 👀

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Bold Predictions for All-Star Weekend 👀

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report