ONE Championship: Predictions, How to Watch Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Han Zi Hao

ONE Championship

The inaugural ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion will be crowned at ONE: Clash of Legends this Saturday, Feb. 16. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao faces Han Zi Hao in the classic matchup between a decorated veteran and a young star ready to solidify his spot at the top.

But who are Gaiyanghadao and Hao? How did they get here? What's on the line for both men?

There's a lot to discuss heading in. Here is everything you need to know about Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Han Zi Hao.

Muay Thai

First, it's important to understand the differences in this match compared to other mixed martial arts bouts. Since it is a Muay Thai bout, the competitors are focused on striking through punches, kicks, elbows and knees. Grappling on the ground and wrestling are not allowed in Muay Thai. Also, rather than the usual five-minute rounds, Muay Thai bouts have three-minute rounds. Because Gaiyanghadao and Hao are competing with a championship on the line, this match can go up to five rounds.

Where and How to Watch Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Han Zi Hao

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Han Zi Hao will take place at ONE: Clash of Legends on Saturday, Feb. 16. The event will be held at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the same country the sport of Muay Thai was founded in.

Those in the U.S. can watch the contest for free on B/R Live.

The main card starts at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET, but before it is a four-match preliminary card that begins at 7 a.m. ET.

The full card order stands as follows:

Main Card

• Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Han Zi Hao (Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship)

• Kongsak P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov (Muay Thai)

• Dae Hwan Kim vs. Shuya Kamikubo

• Mark Fairtex Abelardo vs. Daichi Takenaka

• Shannon Wiratchai vs. Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu

• Smokin' Jo Nattawut vs. Samy Sana (Muay Thai)

• Gina Iniong vs. Jihin Radzuan

• Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Lao Chetra (Muay Thai)

Preliminary Card

• Chamuaktong Fightermuaythai vs. Charlie Peters (Muay Thai)

• Emilio Urrutia vs. Yoshiki Nakahara

• Rika Ishige vs. Nou Srey Pov

• Elipitua Siregar vs. Liu Peng Shuai

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

ONE Championship

Age: 32

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 132 pounds

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 257-54-1

ONE Record: 2-0

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will be the people's champion on Saturday as he defends his belt in front of over 11,000 of his fellow countrymen in a raucous Impact Arena.

The veteran's record speaks for itself, with an astounding 312 total bouts and an 82% winning percentage. However, Gaiyanghadao has had an odd journey to get to Saturday's title match. After dominating the Muay Thai circuit in Thailand, he took a three-year sabbatical to coach in a Japanese mixed martial arts promotion before returning to the cage last April for his ONE debut. Gaiyanghadao, considered to be one of the best Muay Thai athletes of the modern era, has schooled two fellow veterans since his return, earning unanimous decision wins in both bouts.

The Thai is known for his clinical leg sweeps, earning points from the judges throughout matches by sending his opponents crashing to the canvas. He's methodical in his approach and doesn't take too many risks, but is able to rely heavily on his opponent's positioning to use it against them and pick up wins.

'I am really confident I can beat him,' said Gaiyanghadao at the event's press conference, adding that he had been in intensive training for the world title clash. 'I have trained for three months in Singapore ... I can say that I am 100 percent ready for the fight. I am now mentally and physically fit.'

Gaiyanghadao has seen it all in his illustrious career, competing against some of the best in the world and constantly training with legends of the sport. The question remains, did his three years away from competition hinder his ability to prepare for the electrifying ball of energy known as Han Zi Hao?

Han Zi Hao

ONE Championship

Age: 23

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 135 pounds

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 60-15

ONE Record: 3-0

Han Zi Hao is a terrific striker, specifically through punches. He faces his opponents head-on and relies on his power to stun them, or better yet, knock them out. Just look at this finish from his most recent bout last October.

During the press conference, Hao couldn't help but heap praise onto the legendary Gaiyanghadao.

'I've heard about Nong-O since I was a kid,' Hao said. 'He is a legend of the Muay Thai world. I grew up watching his matches. Naturally, he became one of my idols ... Now, I finally have a chance to compete with him and, even better, I will challenge for the gold belt. This is such an honor for me.'

However, Hao did not mince words when discussing his plans for the bout and improving his already decisive heavy punch.

'I hope to finish him with this move so the result is indisputable,' Hao said. 'I admire and respect you very much, but I have to point out that your era is about to end. I will take your place and be the new legend of Muay Thai.'

Hao's biggest concern will be his positioning after throwing punches. Gaiyanghadao lives for taking advantage of unbalanced strikers, sweeping them to the mat and racking up points like the savvy veteran he is. If Hao isn't careful and comes into the match far too excited for an early finish, Gaiyanghadao could put on yet another master class. Let's see if Hao can walk it like he talks it.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Han Zi Hao Prediction

ONE Championship

Han Zi Hao has proven he can lead a promising future for Muay Thai. Earning a win over a legend like Gaiyanghadao, especially by knockout, would truly be a passing of the torch.

He could very well be the next big thing. However, it's still the era of Gaiyanghadao. The 11-time world champion is keen to remind us all he's still the guy.

Hao has proven he can end a match in an instant, but Gaiyanghadao's technical ability is the perfect counter to his striking. If Hao goes for the knockout blow throughout the match, Gaiyanghadao will surely earn enough takedowns to negate him entirely. On the other hand, if Hao decided to pick and choose his punches more often, he runs the risk of going the distance with Gaiyanghadao and hoping the Thai doesn't pile on small but effective strikes himself. That's a very tough ask.

If Hao is going to win, it will likely be through a knockout. The problem with that? Gaiyanghadao hasn't been finished in almost nine years. The legend continues.

Prediction: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defeats Han Zi Hao by unanimous decision to become the inaugural ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion.

Related Links

In addition to this piece, B/R Live has also covered the rights agreement between ONE Championship and Turner Sports, as well as an in-depth look at ONE.