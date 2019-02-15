NBA All-Star Game 2019: LeBron vs. Giannis Jerseys and Top Player Shoes

NBA All-Star Game 2019: LeBron vs. Giannis Jerseys and Top Player ShoesFebruary 15, 2019
The competitive aspect of Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis is one aspect of the NBA All-Star Game.
The fashion statement made during the game through the uniforms and shoes worn are another aspect, worthy of discussion. The uniforms are designed and made by Nike, and they are stamped with the Jordan brand.
B/R Kicks @brkicks
First look at the @Jumpman23 2019 NBA All-Star uniforms for Charlotte. https://t.co/5bh90VHtPY
The basic colors for the two uniforms are black and white, and the black uniforms have red trim while the white uniforms have blue trim.
Both sets of uniforms are emblazoned with stars and red, white, and blue striping around the neck and shoulders.
2019 NBA All-Star Game
When: Sunday, February 17, at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
TV: TNT
Rosters
Team LeBron
Starters
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Reserves
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Dwayne Wade, Miami Heat
Team Giannis
Starters
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
Reserves
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons
D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)
There is also a throwback aspect to the All-Star uniforms, because they are modeled the first Charlotte All-Star game uniforms from the 1991 season. Both sets of uniforms have a honeycomb pattern integrated into the NBA star logo, similar to the previous Charlotte All-Star uniforms.
"It was important for us to add details that honor the Charlotte community and the great fans there," said David Creech, the Jordan Brand Vice President of Design.
The colors used are similar to the ones used in last year's All-Star game in Los Angeles, and team logos, player names, and numbers all appear in black, per Nike.
In addition to the uniform, player shoes will also create a stir among those in attendance and watching on television.
Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons are bright blue with Air Jordan logos.
NBA Philippines @NBA_Philippines
The Detroit Pistons ' All-Star power forward wears shoes that match his style of play! Blake Griffin 's Air Jordan Super Fly MVP PE allows him to glide in mid-air and finish his rim-rattling dunks with ease. Catch Blake and his stylish kicks at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game! https://t.co/CwDmQheGPG
Griffin's shoes are fairly standard, but James Harden of the Houston Rockets will have shoes that pay homage to NASCAR as they include a checkered flag, and other race-inspired design.
The Ingram Mortgage Team @JayIngr82016657
Watch James Harden Unveil NASCAR-Themed Kicks for 2019 NBA All-Star Game: James Harden is bringing a bit of Charlotte flavor to his All-Star Weekend kicks. The Houston Rockets guard unveiled his shoes for Sunday's All-Star Game in an interview with EA… https://t.co/bzFv52mldx https://t.co/uYRA1OULi3
Sports Illustrated revealed the shoes that LeBron James is rumored to wear in Sunday night's game.
Sports Illustrated @SInow
A peek at LeBron James’ rumored sneakers for the 2019 All-Star Game https://t.co/nWqAnxbHqA
The game is all about the fashion statement made by the players and their marketing efforts.
