NBA All-Star Game 2019: LeBron vs. Giannis Jerseys and Top Player Shoes

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The competitive aspect of Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis is one aspect of the NBA All-Star Game.

The fashion statement made during the game through the uniforms and shoes worn are another aspect, worthy of discussion. The uniforms are designed and made by Nike, and they are stamped with the Jordan brand.

The basic colors for the two uniforms are black and white, and the black uniforms have red trim while the white uniforms have blue trim.

Both sets of uniforms are emblazoned with stars and red, white, and blue striping around the neck and shoulders.

2019 NBA All-Star Game

When: Sunday, February 17, at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV: TNT

Rosters

Team LeBron

Starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Reserves

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Dwayne Wade, Miami Heat

Team Giannis

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets



Reserves

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons

D'Angelo Russell, Brooklyn Nets

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)

There is also a throwback aspect to the All-Star uniforms, because they are modeled the first Charlotte All-Star game uniforms from the 1991 season. Both sets of uniforms have a honeycomb pattern integrated into the NBA star logo, similar to the previous Charlotte All-Star uniforms.

"It was important for us to add details that honor the Charlotte community and the great fans there," said David Creech, the Jordan Brand Vice President of Design.

The colors used are similar to the ones used in last year's All-Star game in Los Angeles, and team logos, player names, and numbers all appear in black, per Nike.

In addition to the uniform, player shoes will also create a stir among those in attendance and watching on television.

Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons are bright blue with Air Jordan logos.

Griffin's shoes are fairly standard, but James Harden of the Houston Rockets will have shoes that pay homage to NASCAR as they include a checkered flag, and other race-inspired design.

Sports Illustrated revealed the shoes that LeBron James is rumored to wear in Sunday night's game.

The game is all about the fashion statement made by the players and their marketing efforts.