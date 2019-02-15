Russell Westbrook: I Can Improve 'So Much' After 11th Straight Triple-Double

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook posted his 11th straight triple-double on Thursday thanks to 44 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in a 131-122 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans:

That mark is a record and broke the previous triple-double streak of nine set by Philadelphia 76ers center Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.

Westbrook's run is remarkable, but the 11-year veteran said he can do better after the game:

"I have so much room for improvement, just for me personally, because I know how good I can be and how much I can bring to the game and to help this team be successful," Westbrook told reporters. "So I'm very, very optimistic."

Per ESPN.com, Westbrook was asked what part of his game could improve, to which the ex-UCLA star replied: "Everywhere. Because I do everything."

An eight-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA team member, Westbrook is on pace to average a triple-double over an entire season for the third straight year. He's also averaging a career-high 2.2 steals per game and is 23rd among 97 qualified point guards in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.com.

If there's any aspect of Westbrook's game that needs to improve, it's his shooting. He entered Thursday having made just 41.2 percent of his field goals and 24.4 percent of his three-pointers. The former figure is his lowest mark since his rookie season, while Westbrook last shot under 24.4 percent from three-point land in 2009-10. Westbrook's 65.1 percent free-throw rate is a career low.

But that doesn't seem to matter much with the Thunder on a roll and Westbrook and MVP candidate George forming one of the NBA's best duos.

Oklahoma City is third in the Western Conference and has gone 11-2 in its last 13 games. The Thunder are just two games behind the Denver Nuggets for second in the West.