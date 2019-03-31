Deandre Ayton Taken to Locker Room in Wheelchair After Suffering Ankle Injury

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns rookie center Deandre Ayton suffered an ankle sprain during Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies and would not return, the team announced.



Per Fox Sports Arizona, Ayton was unable to put weight on his left foot while being taken to the locker room:

Per The Athletic's Bob Young, Ayton was placed in a wheelchair by Suns personnel to get him from the tunnel to the locker room.

Ayton is averaging 16.3 points on 58.4 percent shooting and 10.2 rebounds for the 17-59 Suns, who are last in the Western Conference.

He missed six late January matchups with a sprained left ankle but otherwise had been on the court all season until injuring his foot. He did overcome back soreness during the offseason, per Scott Bordow of The Athletic, which forced him to sit a few mid-summer practices.

With Ayton out, Richaun Holmes should enter the starting lineup. The 25-year-old, who played his first three seasons in Philadelphia before Phoenix acquired him for cash considerations, is averaging 8.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game.