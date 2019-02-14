Dabo Swinney: Zion Williamson Could Play QB on Clemson Football Team

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney jokingly told Duke men's basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski on the latter's SiriusXM show Thursday that Blue Devil superstar forward Zion Williamson has a spot on the Tigers waiting for him:

The Duke men's basketball Twitter account (h/t Myron Medcalf of ESPN.com) posted a clip:

"I'd put [Williamson] at tight end or wideout or [defensive] end or wherever he wanted to play," Swinney said. "We might even put him at quarterback."

Krzyzewski responded that Clemson could run the Wildcat offense with the 6'7", 285-pound Williamson at quarterback, to which Swinney replied: "Put in the Wildcat, no doubt."

Clemson is doing just fine without the freshman superstar and likely No. 1 NBA draft pick, who grew up in Spartanburg, South Carolina—about an hour or so from the university.

The 15-0 Tigers finished the 2018 season as national champions, and they'll have superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence for at least two more seasons.

Williamson is doing quite well for himself on the hardwood. He's averaging 22.0 points on 68.0 percent shooting in addition to 9.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

The 22-2 Blue Devils are ranked second in the nation and will host North Carolina State on Saturday.