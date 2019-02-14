Kevin Knox, Knicks Snap 18-Game Losing Streak with Win vs. Trae Young, Hawks

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 15, 2019

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 14: Dennis Smith Jr. #5 of the New York Knicks goes up for shot against the Atlanta Hawks on February 14, 2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Dennis Smith Jr. had 19 points and seven assists as the New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 106-91 on Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

DeAndre Jordan contributed a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double for the 11-47 Knicks, who broke an 18-game losing streak. Kevin Knox added nine points and 10 assists, and Kadeem Allen pitched in 14 points and nine dimes off the bench.

Trae Young had 16 points and 11 assists for the 19-39 Hawks, who have lost four of five. Dewayne Dedmon led Atlanta with 21 points.

                    

What's Next?

Both teams play at home on Friday, February 22. The Hawks will host the Detroit Pistons, and the Knicks will face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    AD (Shoulder) Exits vs. OKC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD (Shoulder) Exits vs. OKC

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Fultz Throws Shade at Brett Brown

    Markelle excited to have a coach who wont just 'tell you what you want to hear'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fultz Throws Shade at Brett Brown

    Markelle excited to have a coach who wont just 'tell you what you want to hear'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Thunder to Sign Markieff Morris

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Thunder to Sign Markieff Morris

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Steve Kerr Fined $25K for Outburst at Refs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steve Kerr Fined $25K for Outburst at Refs

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report