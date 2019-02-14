Kevin Knox, Knicks Snap 18-Game Losing Streak with Win vs. Trae Young, Hawks

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Dennis Smith Jr. had 19 points and seven assists as the New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 106-91 on Thursday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

DeAndre Jordan contributed a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double for the 11-47 Knicks, who broke an 18-game losing streak. Kevin Knox added nine points and 10 assists, and Kadeem Allen pitched in 14 points and nine dimes off the bench.

Trae Young had 16 points and 11 assists for the 19-39 Hawks, who have lost four of five. Dewayne Dedmon led Atlanta with 21 points.

What's Next?

Both teams play at home on Friday, February 22. The Hawks will host the Detroit Pistons, and the Knicks will face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

