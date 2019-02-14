2019 NBA All-Star Game, MVP Odds Revealed; Team LeBron Favored over Team Giannis

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) claps after scoring against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Heading into the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, oddsmakers are leaning toward Team LeBron coming out on top against Team Giannis. 

Per BetOnline (h/t B/R Betting), LeBron James' squad is currently a 5.5-point favorite over the group led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. In an interesting twist, though, Antetokounmpo has slightly better MVP odds (+600) than James (+650) in Sunday's game:

Looking at the rosters for both teams, it's hard not to be enticed by what James' group is capable of doing.

The four-time NBA MVP nabbed Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden with his first four picks. Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson are among the players coming off the bench for Team LeBron. 

There is one potentially significant caveat with that team. Irving missed the Boston Celtics' final two games before the All-Star break with a strained knee, though Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has given his star guard the go-ahead to play if he feels up to it. 

Team Giannis isn't exactly lacking in firepower either with Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Paul George and Kemba Walker in the starting lineup. 

There hasn't been an All-Star Game MVP from the losing team since 1977 when Julius Erving took home the honor after recording 30 points and 12 rebounds in the Eastern Conference's 125-124 loss to the Western Conference. 

This year's All-Star contest will take place on Sunday from the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets. 

Related

    Report: Thunder to Sign Markieff Morris

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Thunder to Sign Markieff Morris

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Pippen: LeBron Lacks MJ's 'Clutch Gene'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Pippen: LeBron Lacks MJ's 'Clutch Gene'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Team as a 2019 Free-Agent Destination

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Every Team as a 2019 Free-Agent Destination

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Aren't the First Team to Waste LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Aren't the First Team to Waste LeBron

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report