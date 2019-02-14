2019 NBA All-Star Game, MVP Odds Revealed; Team LeBron Favored over Team Giannis

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Heading into the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, oddsmakers are leaning toward Team LeBron coming out on top against Team Giannis.

Per BetOnline (h/t B/R Betting), LeBron James' squad is currently a 5.5-point favorite over the group led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. In an interesting twist, though, Antetokounmpo has slightly better MVP odds (+600) than James (+650) in Sunday's game:

Looking at the rosters for both teams, it's hard not to be enticed by what James' group is capable of doing.

The four-time NBA MVP nabbed Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden with his first four picks. Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson are among the players coming off the bench for Team LeBron.

There is one potentially significant caveat with that team. Irving missed the Boston Celtics' final two games before the All-Star break with a strained knee, though Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has given his star guard the go-ahead to play if he feels up to it.

Team Giannis isn't exactly lacking in firepower either with Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Paul George and Kemba Walker in the starting lineup.

There hasn't been an All-Star Game MVP from the losing team since 1977 when Julius Erving took home the honor after recording 30 points and 12 rebounds in the Eastern Conference's 125-124 loss to the Western Conference.

This year's All-Star contest will take place on Sunday from the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets.