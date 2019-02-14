NASCAR Duels 2019 Results: Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano Win; Daytona 500 Field Set

John Raoux/Associated Press

The starting lineup for the 2019 Daytona 500 is set following Thursday's Gander RV Duels at Daytona International Speedway.

The front row was already determined after William Byron and Alex Bowman recorded the fastest qualifying times on Sunday. Other than that, though, every other spot in the field was up for grabs.

Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano earned spots in Row 2 after winning their respective 60-lap heats on Thursday.

Duel 1 Results

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3. Paul Menard

4. Matt DiBenedetto

5. Martin Truex Jr.

6. Bubba Wallace

7. Chris Buescher

8. Jimmie Johnson

9. Ryan Newman

10. Ryan Preece

*Full standings available on NASCAR's official website

Duel 2 Results

1. Joey Logano

2. Clint Bowyer

3. Aric Almirola

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Kurt Busch

6. Ryan Blaney

7. Jamie McMurray

8. Chase Elliott

9. Austin Dillon

10. Ty Dillon

*Full standings available on NASCAR's official website

Recap

There was very little drama in Duel 1, as Harvick found himself at the front of the pack for most of the night.

Harvick led the final 44 laps en route to victory. A late push by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard made things interesting down the stretch, but ultimately, it was the No. 4 car that crossed the finish line first:

"I am so proud of everyone and the work they have done to transition over to the Mustang and I have to thank everyone at Ford," Harvick said after the race, per USA Today's A.J. Perez.

This comes one year after he came in second place in Duel 2, slotting him into sixth in the starting lineup. Unfortunately for him, though, he was only able to mange 31st in last year's running.

Harvick's dominance prevented many drivers from leading even a single lap on this night. Only three drivers, Harvick, Byron (15) and Landon Cassill (one), managed to lead at least one lap in Duel 1.

There was some action, though, in Lap 27, when Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch got tangled up:

Johnson managed to finish eighth while Busch had to settle for 18th.

Meanwhile, Parker Kligerman raced the No. 96 into the Daytona 500 field by nabbing the transfer spot:

That set the stage for Duel 2. And unlike the first race of the night, there was movement atop the leaderboard late.

Clint Bowyer led for 41 of the 60 laps, but he was unable to close out the victory. Instead, it was Logano who managed to make a move on the final lap to go from fourth to first:

Logano led for a grand total of one lap on the night—but that's all he needed.

Bowman (11) and Brendan Gaughan (seven) joined Logano and Bowyer as drivers with at least one lap led in Duel 2.

With the Duels in the books, the lineup for the 2019 Daytona 500 is set. Below is a glimpse at the top 10:

William Byron Alex Bowman Kevin Harvick Joey Logano Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Clint Bowyer Paul Menard Aric Almirola Matt DiBenedetto Denny Hamlin

The 2019 Daytona 500 will get underway at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.