Report: Bengals Want to Interview Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn for DC

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly are interested in interviewing New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn for the team's vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN:

The Bengals had previously offered the job to Todd Grantham, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, but he instead accepted a contract extension with the Florida Gators that will pay him $1.8 million per year and keep him as the team's defensive coordinator.

Glenn, 46, was a three-time Pro Bowler in his NFL career. After his playing days, he spent two seasons with the New York Jets (2012-13) as a pro personnel scout and college area scout. In 2014-15, he was an assistant secondary coach for the Cleveland Browns before joining the Saints in 2016 and becoming the team's secondary coach.

Under his watch, he helped develop young players like Marshon Lattimore, Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams, all staples of the team's secondary. While the Saints finished 29th in pass yards allowed per game this season (269) and tied for 20th in passing touchdowns allowed (30), the duo of Lattimore (78.3, 16th amongst cornerbacks) and Bell (74.1, 24th amongst safeties) graded out nicely at Pro Football Focus.

As for the Bengals, the team is still filling out its coaching staff under new head honcho Zac Taylor.

According to Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Jack Del Rio reportedly would have taken the defensive coordinator position had it been offered, but Taylor decided to go in a different direction. Dennis Allen turned down the Bengals to remain New Orleans' defensive coordinator, while possible candidates in Dom Capers or Vance Joseph (now the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals) didn't pan out.

Per that report, former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel and Los Angeles Rams cornerbacks coach Aubrey Pleasant are also candidates.