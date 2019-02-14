Oregon DC Jim Leavitt Parts Ways with Ducks; Contract Buyout Worth Up to $2.5M

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2019

In this photo made Sept. 19, 2009, University of South Florida head coach Jim Leavitt watches his team play Charleston Southern during a NCAA college football game, in Tampa, Fla. Leavitt has been fired following an investigation of an allegation that he struck one of his players in the locker room. USF would not confirm Leavitt's dismissal, but university spokeswoman Lara Wade said all questions would be answered when the school released a report later Friday, Jan. 8, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

After two seasons as Oregon's defensive coordinator, Jim Leavitt decided to leave the school on Thursday. 

Per Stadium's Brett McMurphy, Oregon confirmed a mutual parting of ways with Leavitt. His contract includes a buyout worth up to $2.5 million, with the amount he receives depending on if he finds another job. 

Per Matt Prehm of 247Sports, co-defensive coordinator Keith Heyward is expected to be promoted to Leavitt's position. 

Leavitt has been at Oregon since December 2016 when he was hired to join Willie Taggart's coaching staff. The Ducks struggled on defense in his first season, finishing 82nd in the nation with 29.0 points allowed per game.

After Taggart left for Florida State in December 2017, Leavitt was retained to work with new head coach Mario Cristobal. 

The Ducks defense improved in its second season under Leavitt, allowing 25.4 points per game en route to a 9-4 record.

In addition to his work at Oregon, Leavitt spent 13 seasons as head coach at South Florida from 1997-2009. The 62-year-old went 95-57 with the Bulls. He was also linebackers coach with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14 and defensive coordinator at Colorado from 2015-16.

