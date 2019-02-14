Elvis Dumervil on Broncos' Reported Joe Flacco Trade: QB 'Is No Peyton Manning'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens pass-rusher Elvis Dumervil weighed in Thursday on the reported trade that will send quarterback Joe Flacco from Baltimore to Denver.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Dumervil expressed doubt Flacco is the right guy to turn things around in Denver:

Dumervil also compared Flacco to future Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, and he doesn't necessarily anticipate Broncos general manager John Elway hitting a home run with Flacco like he did with Manning: "[Elway] did a genius move with Peyton Manning. But unfortunately, Joe Flacco is no Peyton Manning."

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Broncos agreed to acquire Flacco from the Ravens for a mid-round draft pick. The deal cannot become official until the new league year begins on March 13.

While Dumervil had his doubts, he noted it is possible the move could pay dividends for the Broncos: "It's a big gamble. Definitely desperate, no doubt ... It can be a great deal, or it can be another bad decision by John Elway."

Dumervil, who announced his retirement prior to the 2018 season, played for the Broncos from 2006-2012 and the Ravens from 2013-2016.

He was Manning's teammate in Denver for one season and saw Manning throw for 4,659 yards and 37 touchdowns after missing the entire previous year with a neck injury. Dumervil then spent the next four seasons as Flacco's teammate, but the Ravens experienced only moderate success during that time.

When Flacco led the Ravens to a Super Bowl win during the 2012 season, Baltimore beat Manning, Dumervil and the Broncos in a road playoff game. Flacco defeated Manning by throwing for 331 yards and three touchdowns.

Flacco hasn't been the same player since that magical playoff run, but the Broncos are in desperate need of an answer under center.

Since Manning's retirement, Brock Osweiler, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Case Keenum have all failed to get Denver back to the playoffs.

Flacco has 15 career playoff games, a Super Bowl win and a Super Bowl MVP award under his belt. He lost his starting job to rookie Lamar Jackson last season, though, and there are legitimate questions regarding whether he still has what it takes to be an NFL starter.