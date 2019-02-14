49ers Rumors: Pierre Garcon Contract Option Declined Amid Antonio Brown Buzz

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers will reportedly not pick up veteran wide receiver Pierre Garcon's team option for 2019, making him a free agent.

Mike Garafolo of Good Morning Football reported the decision Thursday:

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 49ers attempted to trade Garcon during the 2018 season.

This latest news comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this week that wideout Antonio Brown requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Bovada, the 49ers are the favorites to acquire Brown if Pittsburgh trades him at +250 (5-2).

In his two seasons with the Niners, Garcon struggled to stay healthy, playing just 16 games.

Last season, he was limited to eight contests and finished with 24 receptions for 286 yards and one touchdown. That marked by far his worst production since his rookie year with the Indianapolis Colts in 2008.

The 32-year-old seemed to fall out of favor last season, as tight end George Kittle and receivers Marquise Goodwin, Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne were all more consistent.

Prior to joining the 49ers, Garcon spent four seasons with the Colts and five with the Washington Redskins. His most productive seasons came in Washington, as he topped 1,000 yards twice, including a 2013 campaign that saw him record 113 catches for 1,346 yards and five scores.

The Niners suffered a big hit in 2018 when starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team's third game. Nick Mullens did perform well down the stretch as his replacement, however.

Regardless of who is under center in 2019, head coach Kyle Shanahan needs to upgrade at wideout. Parting with Garcon is a step toward accomplishing that since it opens the door for a bigger move, such as trading for Brown.